WATCH: Iowa star Caitlin Clark tries to battle against wind atop the Empire State Building in a hilarious clip

Fans will be attending the most anticipated WNBA draft of all time, where Iowa's star Caitlin Clark is projected to be the No. 1 pick. Ahead of the draft in New York City, Clark and other top prospects of the draft, such as Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese, were spotted at the top of the Empire State Building.

Everything started with Clark and Cardoso, the top prospects, turning the switch to turn the Empire State Building orange to promote the WNBA. This was followed by Clark, along with other prospects in attendance, taking a trip to enjoy the view from the observatory on the 86th floor.

In a viral video that surfaced on the Internet, Caitlin Clark was seen battling with the wind while posing for a picture, as it was all windy at that height.

"Stop the wind," came a voice from the background as Caitlin Clark was unable to manage her hair while posing.

Before declaring for the draft to pursue her dream of playing in the WNBA, Caitlin Clark had an amazing season with the Iowa Hawkeyes. She became the all-time leading scorer in Division I basketball for both men and women.

The Naismith Player of the Year 2024, Clark, maintained an impressive stat line in the 2023–24 season. She averaged 31.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game for her program. She also secured the Wooden Award for the best women's player in 2024, adding to her long tally of accolades.

However, she was unable to pursue her dream of winning Iowa's first NCAA title, which would have been the icing on top of her incredible college career. Iowa, led by Caitlin Clark, has advanced to the championship game in the last two seasons. They lost to LSU in 2023 and South Carolina in 2024.

Despite failing to secure the NCAA title, Caitlin Clark was the most outstanding player in women's college basketball and was referred to as one of the GOATs in the game. As a result, she is expected to be picked by Indiana Fever as a No. 1 prospect in the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn University of Music, 7:30 PM ET.

Indiana Fever drops hint for securing Caitlin Clark in the WNBA Draft

South Carolina vs. Iowa

"Caitlin Clark Effect" became well known when her matches broke records of viewership during her time at Iowa. A solid example was the NCAA 2024 women's final, which secured 18.9 million viewers on average, more than the men's finals, which garnered 14.4 million average viewers.

The Indiana Fever provided their first hint when they revealed plans to televise practically every game next season, up from only one last season. Hours before the draft, their social media team took to X to drop another hint about securing her signature.

"Everything changes tomorrow," wrote the Indiana Fever.

This comes as no surprise because Indiana is expected to pick Clark first overall in the 2024 WNBA draft.

