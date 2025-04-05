WATCH: Johni Broome seemingly trash talks with Florida’s Alex Condon after scoring Auburn’s first basket in the Final Four

Johni Broome got the scoring started for the Auburn Tigers in their 2025 Final Four showdown against the Florida Gators on Saturday night, and he made sure Alex Condon knew about it. Broome appeared to talk trash on the Florida forward following the game's first possession at the Alamodome.
Auburn went to Broome on the post for its first play of the game. He attacked Condon's defense, backing him down inside the shaded area before turning around for a fadeaway jumper. Broome's shot attempt hit nothing but net to give the Tigers a quick 2-0 lead.
Broome was fired up after that bucket, and he had some words for Condon as they made their way to the other end of the court. See the entire sequence in the video below.
Brrome is no stranger to getting into it with his opponents verbally. Against Tennessee in the SEC Tournament, he was also seen jawing with Zakai Ziegler as he tried to defend the Vols guard.
Johni Broome steps up for Auburn in the first half as Tigers take
All eyes were on Johni Broome, who suffered an elbow injury in Auburn's Elite Eight win over Michigan State. He showed no signs of the injury, though, in the game against the Florida Gators, leading the Tigers in scoring during the first half.
Johni Broome helped Auburn grab a 46-38 lead at the break, dropping a team-high 12 points in the opening period. He shot 5-for-10 from the field and a perfect 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. Broome, who grabbed four rebounds, also displayed his defensive prowess against the Gators. He racked up two blocks and one steal in the first half.
Auburn's other starters also stepped up for coach Bruce Pearl, combining for 25 points in the first half. Chad Baker-Mazara scored eight points on 3-of-4 shooting. The majority of his points came from beyond the arc with Baker-Mazara going 2-of-3 from the 3-point area.
Miles Kelly matched Baker-Mazara's offensive production, scoring eight points. He shot 3-for-6 from the floor, including 2-for-5 from beyond the arc. He also had three rebounds and one steal. Denver Jones and Dylan Cardwell also contributed, scoring five and four points, respectively.
Walter Clayton Jr. led Florida's offense in the first half with 14 points. He shot 5-for-9 from the field, including 2-of-4 from deep. He also knocked down both of his free-throw attempts. Alijah Martin added 10 points and one rebound for the Gators, who had a 23-22 lead midway through the first half before the Tigers took control.
