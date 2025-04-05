WATCH: Johni Broome seemingly trash talks with Florida’s Alex Condon after scoring Auburn’s first basket in the Final Four

Johni Broome got the scoring started for the Auburn Tigers in their 2025 Final Four showdown against the Florida Gators on Saturday night, and he made sure Alex Condon knew about it. Broome appeared to talk trash on the Florida forward following the game's first possession at the Alamodome.

Ad

Auburn went to Broome on the post for its first play of the game. He attacked Condon's defense, backing him down inside the shaded area before turning around for a fadeaway jumper. Broome's shot attempt hit nothing but net to give the Tigers a quick 2-0 lead.

Broome was fired up after that bucket, and he had some words for Condon as they made their way to the other end of the court. See the entire sequence in the video below.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brrome is no stranger to getting into it with his opponents verbally. Against Tennessee in the SEC Tournament, he was also seen jawing with Zakai Ziegler as he tried to defend the Vols guard.

Ad

Johni Broome steps up for Auburn in the first half as Tigers take

All eyes were on Johni Broome, who suffered an elbow injury in Auburn's Elite Eight win over Michigan State. He showed no signs of the injury, though, in the game against the Florida Gators, leading the Tigers in scoring during the first half.

Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) defends against Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) during the first half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Photo: Imagn

Johni Broome helped Auburn grab a 46-38 lead at the break, dropping a team-high 12 points in the opening period. He shot 5-for-10 from the field and a perfect 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. Broome, who grabbed four rebounds, also displayed his defensive prowess against the Gators. He racked up two blocks and one steal in the first half.

Ad

Auburn's other starters also stepped up for coach Bruce Pearl, combining for 25 points in the first half. Chad Baker-Mazara scored eight points on 3-of-4 shooting. The majority of his points came from beyond the arc with Baker-Mazara going 2-of-3 from the 3-point area.

Miles Kelly matched Baker-Mazara's offensive production, scoring eight points. He shot 3-for-6 from the floor, including 2-for-5 from beyond the arc. He also had three rebounds and one steal. Denver Jones and Dylan Cardwell also contributed, scoring five and four points, respectively.

Walter Clayton Jr. led Florida's offense in the first half with 14 points. He shot 5-for-9 from the field, including 2-of-4 from deep. He also knocked down both of his free-throw attempts. Alijah Martin added 10 points and one rebound for the Gators, who had a 23-22 lead midway through the first half before the Tigers took control.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here