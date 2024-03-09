WATCH: JuJu Watkins does the honors in style as USC advances to Pac-12 tournament finals beating UCLA 80-70

Juju Watkins's USC Trojans are on a terrific run in the Pac-12 Conference tournament. No. 2 USC blew past No. 3 UCLA to post a double overtime 80-70 win and moved forward to the conference finals. March 10 would be the Trojans' first appearance in the conference tournament finals since 2014.

After the win, the freshman guard took over the honors as she added her program's name to the official bracket board.

Expand Tweet

Speaking after the win, Watkins explained that USC's turnaround has even taken her by surprise.

"Yeah, I'm not gonna lie. I did not think this would happen this soon," Watkins said "But I guess timing is everything, and I'm glad that we're here. This group, it means everything. And I'm just blessed, honestly. But yeah, better than anything I could've hoped for really."(via ESPN)

Next up, USC will take on No. 1 Stanford, which is going for its 16th Pac-12 tournament title.

Also Read: Southern Illinois sack HC Bryan Mullins after 5 seasons amid MVC Tournament exit

Juju Watkins and her historic night against the Bruins

Her freshman season with the Trojans has been punctuated with record-breaking moments for Juju Watkins.

Against UCLA, the guard put up 33 points with 10 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals. Additionally, this was her 13th 30-point game of the season, surpassing Caitlin Clark for the most by any freshman in the last 25 seasons.

Juju Watkins (801 points) is the fourth freshman in NCAA Division I history to score at least 800 points in the season, moving past Courtney Paris (788) and Clark (799).

This result, especially Friday night, did not come easy for the 6-foot-2 guard, who had to leave the court twice due to her ankle hurting. Still, Watkins did not let it stop her.

"Even when I went out, I knew I had to get back in because my team needed me," Watkins said. "This was nothing that I'm not used to feel. I feel great, I'm ready to play on Sunday." (via ESPN)

Coach Lindsay Gottlieb believed in the perseverance of the young star as she later said:

"My gut feeling was that if there was a possible way she could come back, she would."

After the Pac-12 tournament, Watkins and her team will appear in the NCAA Tournament for the 18th time in history. They will be looking to end a 40-year championship drought with Juju Watkins at the helm.

Also Read: USC Guard JuJu Watkins makes "two-way impact" with honorable Pac-12 mentions ahead of 2024 March Madness