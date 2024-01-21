WATCH: Kentucky guard Zvonimir Ivisic loses hilarious battle on the sideline during matchup against Georgia

Kentucky Wildcats guard Zvonimir Ivisic, affectionately known as Big Z, was recently cleared to play by the NCAA. And he gave the fans what they wanted in a sensational debut against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Ivisic registered 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in only 16 minutes of action in the Wildcats' 105-96 win against the Bulldogs. He also had a behind-the-back pass that had the fans on their feet.

Ivisic was the subject of a funny moment caught on camera during the game. His attempts to open a water bottle ended with water squirting on his face. He found the clip funny and replied to it on X:

"1-0 for bottle."

Kentucky fans' pressure on NCAA works for Zvonimir Ivisic

Zvonimir Ivisic was not eligible to play for Kentucky, and the Wildcats fans started campaigning in earnest to get him eligible.

An X account named 'Big Blue Buddy' even raised money for a billboard to be erected across from the NCAA Eligibility Center with the words:

"Free Big Z."

After the game against Georgia, coach John Calipari praised the Kentucky Wildcats fans for pressurizing the NCAA to clear Zvonimir Ivisic to play.

“Somebody told me they put up a billboard. That probably worked,” Calipari said. “That’s aggressive. Our fans — how about our fans in this building today? Look, here’s what I would tell our fans. I love our fans."

"Everywhere we go, that’s what the building is like. The building we play on the road is just like [Rupp Arena]. And I’m saying when we play, [the fans should] just come and bring it, like you did today. It was ridiculous.

“And I know some of it was [Ivisic] made a shot and everybody was standing and dancing and all of that.”

The legendary coach opened up about Ivisic's reaction to the NCAA's decision and how opponents underestimated his ability to shoot 3-pointers before the game.

“He was ecstatic,” Calipari said. “And it was only a few of us there. The team had left. So, you know, we sent them a message and let him send it out. But it was — he was all smiles."

"He’s got a ways to go. But he’s — you know, I told them, do you know why he was wide open? Because they didn’t think he could shoot three’s. They hadn’t seen him ever play. It was a good start for him."

"And, you know, it took a long, Long time, but I appreciate the work everybody did to make it happen.”

Ivisic is getting the fans excited with his basketball prowess in this talented Wildcats team. It seems as if Kentucky fans have another folk hero on their hands.