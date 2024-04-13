WATCH: Kentucky star Reed Sheppard’s GF Brailey shares snippets from exciting photoshoot featuring a horse

Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard and his girlfriend Brailey Dizney took part in a unique photoshoot recently with a jewelry brand called Benqueil's Fine Jewelry.

Brailey shared a story on Instagram where she and Sheppard embraced each other while posing in front of a horse. The Wildcats guard was handsomely dressed as he struck a romantic pose while looking into his girlfriend's eyes.

Expand Tweet

Sheppard just finished his freshman season with the Wildcats. Under former head coach John Calipari, the program made it to the first round of the NCAA tournament, where Oakland defeated them 80-76. Sheppard finished the season averaging 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

How long have Reed Sheppard and Brailey Dizney been dating?

Sheppard and Dizney started dating three years ago despite attending different high schools. The Kentucky guard attended North Laurel High School while Brailey Dizney pursued her education at South Laurel High School.

The couple's families also share a special close bond. Brailey spent her vacations with the Sheppard family in Holmes Beach, Florida. In November last year, Diznet shared an Instagram post expressing her gratitude for their 3-year relationship.

"3 years later and you're still on my nerves," Dizney captioned the post.

Will Reed Sheppard return to play for Kentucky?

Following John Calipari's exit, the Wildcats have hired Mark Pope as his replacement. Pope played basketball for the Wildcats and was coincidentally roommates with Reed's father, Jeff Sheppard.

Expand Tweet

So, while the 19-year-old was looking forward to a one-and-done career with Kentucky, the hiring of Pope might affect his NBA draft decision.

During a recent interview, Jeff stated that the family will decide on Reed's future "behind closed doors," thus implying that there is a possibility of him returning to play another season of college basketball.

Do you think Reed Sheppard should stay one more year with Kentucky? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.