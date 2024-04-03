"I always tell them to watch Reed": Former Kentucky star Rajon Rondo heaps huge praise on Reed Sheppard's ability to 'manipulate' the game

Rajon Rondo, the former NBA point guard, has officially announced his retirement from the league. During a recent segment on "All the Smoke Productions," hosted by Matt Barnes, former Kentucky Wildcats player and two-time NBA champion lauded Wildcats shooting guard Reed Sheppard for his adeptness in controlling the game.

In the next chapter, Rondo joined the podcast team and discussed going back to school in Kentucky on the show. With a discerning eye, he meticulously tracked the progress of players like Sheppard and Rob Dillingham.

Rondo admired the young star's basketball IQ and urged his AAU team to watch how Sheppard "controls the game" and "manipulates" it to his advantage. In his own words:

“I've actually taken a couple of my AAU teams to see Kentucky play, and I always tell them to watch Reed. You know, everybody loves Rob and wants to be, because Rob, you know, he has moves. And I tell (them) to watch Rob, obviously, for the one-on-one game.”

He further applauded Sheppard's IQ on the hard court,

“But I'm like, watch how Reed controls the game. You know what I mean? He knows the game. He's always in the right spot. He's not the most athletic, he's not the fastest, but, bingo, his IQ is able to manipulate the game.”

Expand Tweet

Rondo went on to predict that the Wildcats star could be the number-one pick in the game,

“And now he's talking about being some picks,” Rondo said. “He's (the) number one pick in the game. That’s all IQ. I mean obviously and the way he shoots the basketball.”

Four times NBA All-Star Rajon Rondo's endorsement added more fuel to the excitement around Sheppard's potential in the game.

Rajon Rondo officially hangs up his sneakers

Rondo played for nine different teams in his 16-year career, last playing for the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2021-22 season. However, he did not play in any games during the previous season or the current 2023-24 campaign.

During an appearance in the same podcast, Rondo was asked if he was done playing in the NBA to which he confirmed that he won't be returning to the court.

"Absolutely,” Rondo said. “Yeah, I'm done. I'd rather spend time with my kids."

Expand Tweet

Throughout his career, Rondo was known for his playmaking abilities, averaging 7.9 assists per game. Additionally, he maintained a scoring average of 9.8 points per game and competed in nearly 1,000 games. According to reports, Rondo made more than $117 million in salary throughout his NBA career.

However, Rajon Rondo's retirement was not without controversy. In January 2024, he was arrested in Indiana on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia/marijuana. He is scheduled to stand trial later this month, according to NBC Sports.

Which of Rajon Rondo's nine teams do you think he made the biggest impact on during his career?

Also Read: “CP3 really retired with 0 rings”: NBA fans erupts with rib-tickling reactions as Rajon Rondo announces retirement