“CP3 really retired with 0 rings”: NBA fans erupts with rib-tickling reactions as Rajon Rondo announces retirement

After not being on a roster for two years, Rajon Rondo has officially announced his retirement from basketball. While some celebrated his impressive career, other NBA fans decided to make jokes following the news.

Rondo spent 16 years in the league, with his final run being with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2022. Upon announcing his retirement, fans rushed to social media calling him Chris Paul. This is in reference to an incident that happens years ago when Rondo was mistaken for CP3 by a fan in a mall.

There were fans who did take the time to positively react to Rajon Rondo stepping away from the game of basketball.

In total, Rondo spent 16 years in the NBA. A majority of that time was with the Boston Celtics, followed by a series of brief stints. Some of Rondo's other stops include the Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, LA Lakers and Chicago Bulls.

Breaking down Rajon Rondo's NBA Career

During the late 2000s and 2010s, there were few point guards in the league better than Rajon Rondo. When it comes to floor generals with an extremely high basketball IQ, he is among the best ever.

Rondo was drafted 21st overall in 2006. By his second season, he found himself as a starter on a championship team. Flanked by Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierece and Ray Allen, the young guard was tasked was leading the Boston Celtics' offense.

Rondo got better every year early on, and quickly blossomed into an All-Star for the Celtics. The main area of his game was his playmaking, where he'd regularly be among the league leaders in assists.

From 2010 to 2013, Rajon Rondo made four straight All-Star teams. In that same stretch, he'd lead the NBA in assists on two occasions. Rondo would go on to do this one more time in his 16-year career.

During the 2015 season, the Celtics moved on from Rondo and traded him to the Dallas Mavericks. This would begin a stretch of his career where he'd develop a reputation of being an off-court issue. There were countless stories of Rondo getting into it with teammates and coaches, resulting in short stays with multiple teams.

Towards the end of his career, Rondo proved he could still be a key piece on a contender. During the 2020 season, he was a valuable piece off the bench for the LA Lakers as they won a championship in the bubble. Rondo averaged 8.9 points, 6.6 assists and 1.4 steals across 16 games in this title run.

In total, Rondo played in just over 950 games in his career. His list of accolades includes being a four-time All-Star, two-time champion, three-time assist champion, one-time All-NBA, and four-time All-Defense.