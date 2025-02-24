WATCH: Kim Mulkey dejected after Kentucky star Clara Silva's mid-range jumper pushes LSU back

LSU coach Kim Mulkey was caught sporting a stone-cold expression while her team trailed Kentucky by 14 points in the first half of their matchup on Sunday. As Kentucky star guard Clara Silva knocked down a midrange jumper, the camera cut to Mulkey on the sideline, who had a frustrated look on her face.

Here's the video:

The No. 7 Tigers, who were 26-2 overall and 11-2 in SEC play heading into Sunday's matchup in Lexington, needed a win to keep their regular-season title hopes alive. However, they found themselves trailing 38-26 against the No. 17 Wildcats.

Georgia Amoore powered Kentucky's impressive first-half performance. She was the one who set up Clara Silva's jumper, which led to Kim Mulkey's epic death glare as she watched her team struggle to contain the Wildcats' offense.

ESPN play-by-play announcer Beth Mowins noted Mulkey's unimpressed expression, saying:

"Mulkey, looking disturbed and frustrated."

But LSU turned the game around in the second half. The Tigers clawed themselves back into the game and won 65-58.

Kim Mulkey shares locker room moment after historic 750 career wins

Kim Mulkey was unaware that she had just reached the historic milestone of 750 career coaching wins (.862) until her players celebrated with her in the locker room after their win over Kentucky (21-5, 10-4).

"When we went to the locker room, I got drenched. I'm wet," Mulkey said postgame (at 10:52). "I thought, why are y'all doing this because we beat Kentucky? But I didn't say anything. I just celebrated with them a little bit."

"And we're getting ready to say the Lord's Prayer, and I look at two of my kids, and they have shirts on. And then it hit me — 'Oh my Lord, that's why y'all drenched me!' It was 750 victories, and they have a shirt that the coaches had given them. I didn't know."

Kim Mulkey admitted that she never planned on becoming a coach and never imagined she would reach such an impressive milestone in her career. She received her degree in Business Administration and was working on her MBA when she was convinced by the president of Louisiana Tech to get into coaching.

The rest is history — 40 years later, Mulkey is one of the most successful coaches in women's basketball history with four NCAA national championships.

