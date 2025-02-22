Kenny Brooks on "special" bond with Georgia Amoore: "Sometimes I wonder who's coaching who"

Kentucky Wildcats coach Kenny Brooks shared a special message for his point guard, Georgia Amoore, posting a two-photo collage with the senior on X (formerly Twitter).

One image showcased a traditional player-coach moment, with Brooks pointing at the play sheet. The other flipped the narrative, showing Amoore orchestrating the playbook.

"Sometimes I wonder who’s coaching who? Either way, it’s special! #myminime," the post read.

Amoore is part of Brooks' first-year roster at Kentucky. He joined the program in March 2024, bringing 22 years of head coaching experience in what was considered one of the best offseason moves in women's college basketball. However, his ties with his starting point guard go way back.

Kenny Brooks first saw Amoore play in the 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup and recruited her from Australia while coaching at Virginia Tech. When Brooks left for Lexington last year, Amoore entered the transfer portal just days later. Less than a week after that, she committed to Kentucky.

Amoore averaged 18.8 points and 6.8 assists on 41.2% shooting in her best year with the Hokies. Their most successful season came in 2022-23, when Virginia Tech went on a 27-4 record while defeating Duke, UNC, Tennessee and other notable teams. Brooks' team finished in the Final Four, marking the deepest run in program history.

Georgia Amoore calls Kenny Brooks her second dad

After the Hokies were eliminated from the 2023-24 NCAA tournament, Georgia Amoore highlighted her bond with Brooks in a postgame interview. She said they share similar tendencies, thought processes and habits, calling him her "second dad."

"This is my second dad," she said. "Seriously, basketball, all that, but off-court, I am fearful that we are the same person."

"I'm a 23-year-old woman and I think I act a little too much like him. That’s my second dad. That’s my American dad. We’ve been through some tough times, we’ve been through some great times. It's a relationship that I’ll cherish for the rest of my life."

Georgia Amoore had an option to declare for the WNBA last summer. However, she passed on the opportunity — where she was projected to be a top-10 pick — to join Brooks at Kentucky.

