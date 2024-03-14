Bronny James stepped into the court once again for USC on Wednesday as the Trojans toppled Washington 80-74 in the Pac-12 Tournament. It was another opportunity for the point guard to turn things around after struggling for most of the season.

As usual, his mother, Savannah James, was there to support him. LeBron James’ wife was spotted in an all-black outfit as Bronny had seven points and five rebounds off the bench.

LeBron James, who has also been to several USC games this season, didn't attend the game in Las Vegas. The LA Lakers play at the Sacramento Kings a few hours after the Trojans’ game.

Is this Bronny James’ last season with USC?

Considering previous reports on his future, this could be Bronny James’ only season in college basketball. The USC point guard might ride on his father's influence and get selected in the upcoming 2024 NBA draft despite his underwhelming freshman season.

LeBron James has always been vocal about his intention to play alongside his son on the same NBA team. LeBron has a player option for $54.1 million with the Lakers for next season, so he's likely to stay with the team.

A couple of teams are reportedly interested in drafting Bronny in a bid to woo LeBron. The Lakers are also considering picking the Trojans guard in a bid to see LeBron exercise his one-year player option. Without a doubt, Bronny has a chance of making the NBA.

Can Bronny James change the storyline in the Pac-12 Tournament?

The Pac-12 Tournament is an opportunity for Bronny James to set things right. After struggling for most of the regular season, the point guard can take advantage of the postseason to show he deserves a place in the NBA.

Bronny showed talent during his days at Sierra Canyon. He was a consensus four-star prospect who was ranked No.18 by ESPN. While he hasn't lived up to expectations in college basketball, he can change the perspective of many in the Pac-12 Tournament.