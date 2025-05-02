WATCH: Miami's Haley Cavinder has "no words" as fiancé Jake Ferguson sends flowers for her & twin Hanna Cavinder

Miami’s Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder were on the receiving end of a romantic gesture from Haley’s fiance, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. On Friday, Haley posted a TikTok video showing off the flowers Ferguson thoughtfully sent for her and sister Hanna.

Haley and Ferguson recently shared the celebration of their engagement to each other on Apr. 18 in a beachside party with family and friends.

The twins posed with the boxes in the video, which included the text:

"You know you're marrying the right guy when he sends your twin flowers too"

Haley Cavinder also captioned the video:

“No wordsssssss🥹 #twins”

Haley and Jake have been reportedly dating since 2023 after they met on social media. They celebrated their one-year anniversary last year in September.

Cavinder played five college basketball seasons, the first three spent at Fresno State and the last two with Miami. She averaged 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Canes in the 2024-25 season. She announced her retirement from basketball at the end of the season.

Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder post April dump moments

Haley Cavinder and sister Hanna Cavinder took to social media to give fans a glimpse of how their April went.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the Cavinder twins posted a series of images and videos from moments spent together during the month of April. The Cavinder twins were quick to share with fans moments from their visit to Dick’s Sporting Sporting Goods company.

In another image, the twins were seen embracing each other in front of a door as they posed for the camera. Part of the April dumps images was a particular photo that seemed to be a ‘Cavinder wall” in honor of the twins, with nets and customized basketballs that had their names engraved on them.

Still sharing the memories from the April adventure, the twins posted images of their time out together, with one dated Apr. 18 for memory keeping. One image was from the memorable beachside engagement between Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson in April. A hilarious video of the twins singing to karaoke was also added to the carousel.

