WATCH: Miami’s Haley Cavinder takes fans along her quest to find her wedding location ft. Jake Ferguson’s mom & twin Hanna

Wedding planning is underway for Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson. The former Miami women's basketball star shared a vlog of her touring a wedding venue alongside her mom, Ferguson's mom, and her twin, Hanna.

"let the wedding planning begin💍👰‍♀️🫶🏼🥹 @michellerago," Cavinder's Instagram caption said.

Cavinder first gave fans a sneak peek into her venue hunting on Thursday, when she posted a picture of herself alongside Ferguson's mom on her Instagram story.

"Visiting wedding venues with my favorites @dawncthomas1 @katiecav7👰‍♀️💐🫶🏻," Cavinder's Instagram story read.

Haley Cavinder looks at a wedding venue alongside she and Jake Ferguson's moms

Cavinder got engaged to the Dallas Cowboys tight end last month, and the pair has already begun preparations for the big day. Ferguson proposed in Fort Myers, Florida, with friends and family in attendance. The beautiful white sand beach and floral backdrop made for great photos of the exciting event. The couple shared news of their engagement on Instagram on April 18.

Hanna was in attendance when Ferguson proposed and posted about the day on her and Cavinder's shared TikTok account, which has 4.6 million followers.

Hanna made a video showing everything she put in a gift basket for her sister, a video of her and Cavinder's outfits, and a clip of the two embracing after Cavinder said yes to Ferguson.

"My wombmate found her soulmate🥹," the TikTok of the two hugging read.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder begin collab with DICK'S Sporting Goods

The Cavinder twins thrived in NIL space, signing deals with top brands including Under Armour and GHOST. Their time playing college basketball is over, but their collaborations aren't. Haley and Hanna have made names for themselves on and off the court and continue to work with notable companies.

DICK's Sporting Goods announced in February that it was expanding its influencer program, named the Varsity Team. The brand added four new members, including Haley and Hanna. The twins shared an inside look at their new collab in their April dump Instagram post.

The post included a photo of them in front of a DICK's sign, a picture of basketball hoops with their last name printed above them that were used for a promotional photoshoot, and a photo of themselves with marketing representatives.

The Cavinder twins also showed their work with the brand on TikTok. Haley and Hanna posted a video, shooting sparkly silver basketballs.

"pov: you're identical twins so everything turns into a competition," the TikTok post said.

Haley and Hanna's basketball careers have ended, but the influencers' impact continues.

