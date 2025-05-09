WATCH: Miami's Haley & Hanna Cavinder show off glamorous outfits for Academy of Country Music Awards

The Cavinder twins — Haley and Hanna — known for their reputation for repping the sports world in style, attended Thursday's 60th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards in Frisco, Texas.

The sisters showed off their outfits on TikTok on Thursday, where they have over 4.6 million followers. Both wore dresses from Shopbop while attending the event at Ford Center at The Star, home of the Dallas Cowboys, where Haley's fiancé, Jake Ferguson, plays tight end.

The twins were lip-synching to "Hurricane" by Bridgit Mendler. Hanna wore a white off-the-shoulder ruched dress featuring an elegant knot at the waist. Meanwhile, Haley donned a dark brown halter-neck outfit with an asymmetrical hemline and draping at one side to give it a modish appearance. She finished the look with an ankle-strapped heeled sandal.

In another TikTok video, Haley gave a breakdown of her look.

"So, we're doing an outfit of the night tonight for the ACMs. We're in Texas," Cavinder said. "This dress is from ShopBop and I love this little dimension thing. My earrings are all from ShopBop. They sent me all this. It's really cute. And then, normal jewelry and then these shoes... They're kind of giving Texas heat.

"We didn't know we were going to the ACMs until about an hour into our flight. So, this is what we're going with tonight."

They also attended the 59th ACM Awards last year and stole the show with their gorgeous looks.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder share their travel vlog about coming to Texas for the ACMs

Haley and Hanna Cavinder posted a vlog on TikTok documenting their trip to Texas for the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards. Haley, who led the Miami Hurricanes in scoring last season with averages of 18.2 points and 4.7 assists, served as the video's narrator.

The vlog began with Haley waking up at 6 a.m. to get her workout before traveling. She shared her wellness routine, including removing her castor oil packet, drinking 40 ounces of water, and applying a de-puffing face treatment.

The twins then completed their morning devotional and journaling before going for a run. They ran for four miles before heading home to pack their suitcases and change into their airport outfits.

