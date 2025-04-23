In Pics: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder sends 2-word message after beachside engagement celebration

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson’s fiancée, Haley Cavinder, shared pictures from their engagement at Fort Myers Beach in Florida. In the photos, Cavinder wore a light pink tube dress with frills at the bottom, while Ferguson donned a striped blue button-down and white pants. The Instagram post also had a group snap of friends and family.

One picture showed a backdrop with balloons and a glowing sign that read “She Said Yes!” Other images featured the couple hugging and smiling at one another.

“Foreva Fergy,” Cavinder captioned on Tuesday.

Cavinder shared the news in a TikTok video on Saturday. Using the popular lyrics “sniper, wifey” from Future’s song “Low Life,” she showed off her diamond ring. Per People magazine, Ferguson and Cavinder began dating in 2023, having met on social media. Ferguson reportedly sent the first message, although his now-fiancée has joked that she made the first move.

Cavinder is a former Miami basketball player. After leaving the sport following the 2022-23 NCAA season, she became an influencer with over 1 million followers on Instagram and has signed partnerships with different brands along with her twin sister, Hanna. Ferguson, drafted by the Cowboys in 2022, had a strong 2023 season with 71 receptions, 761 yards and five touchdowns.

Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder go public with milestones

Jake Ferguson attended UFC 314 on April 12 with his fiancée, Haley Cavinder. He shared a photo on Instagram from the event, showing his future wife dressed in a black tank top, and her hair in a ponytail.

"UFC with the wifey," Ferguson captioned.

On Sept. 25, Cavinder celebrated their first anniversary with an Instagram photo carousel.

“a year w Ferg,” Cavinder captioned.

The images showcased key moments from the past year — a car selfie, a postgame field shot and a photo where they both smiled, giving fans a closer look at their growing bond.

