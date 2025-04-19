Will Levis' ex-GF Gia Duddy drops 2-word comment on Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder's engagement

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis's former girlfriend, Gia Duddy, reacted to Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder’s engagement announcement with a short comment on Saturday. Cavinder had shared a TikTok featuring the news of her engagement, set to Future’s song “Low Life,” using the popular lyrics “Sniper, wifey.”
Duddy wrote in the comment section of the post:
“OMG CONGRATSSSS”
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson and former Miami basketball standout and social media personality, Haley Cavinder, began dating in 2023 and made their relationship public last year. The two initially connected through social media, according to People magazine. Ferguson reportedly sent the first message, although Cavinder has joked that he claims she did.
Having retired from basketball, Cavinder has since shifted her focus to social media, where she has over 1M Instagram followers.
Jake Ferguson, who played college football at Wisconsin, has developed into a reliable option for Dallas. Drafted in 2022, fourth round, he finished his rookie season with 19 receptions. In 2023, he recorded 71 receptions for 761 yards and five TDs. His most productive outing came in the Wild Card Round against the Packers, where he totaled 93 receiving yards and three TDs on ten catches.
Ferguson and Cavinder's engagement adds a new chapter to the growing visibility of athlete and influencer relationships in the sports world.
Will Levis’ ex-girlfriend Gia Duddy back in spotlight ahead of NFL draft
Gia Duddy, who first gained attention during the 2023 NFL Draft, is back in the news as this year’s draft approaches. She was previously in a relationship with quarterback Will Levis. They met at Penn State and stayed together through the early part of his NFL career.
In an interview with The Spun’s Steve Driscoll, Levis said the breakup was a big adjustment. He shared that after being with Duddy for almost three years, moving on took time.
“It’s been good, I mean, it’s something I’m not used to. I was with her for pretty much three years, so it’s something I’m still trying to navigate and figure out."
Although they ended their relationship over a year ago, Duddy has still been seen at some Tennessee Titans games.
