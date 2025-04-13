Cowboys' Jake Ferguson steps out with "wifey" Haley Cavinder at UFC 314

By Heena singh
Modified Apr 13, 2025 19:34 GMT
NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn
NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson made a public appearance at UFC 314 on Sunday alongside his wife, Haley Cavinder. He shared a snapshot from the night on his Instagram story, featuring Cavinder with her back to the camera, and captioned the post:

Ad
“UFC with the wifey.”

The couple’s outing marks one of their first public appearances since their relationship became more widely recognized.

Cowboys&#039; Jake Ferguson steps out with &quot;wifey&quot; Haley Cavinder at UFC 314, Credits: Instagram
Cowboys' Jake Ferguson steps out with "wifey" Haley Cavinder at UFC 314, Credits: Instagram

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Cavinder, 24, is a college basketball player and social media personality. She was born in South Bend, Indiana, raised in Arizona, and attended Gilbert High School alongside her twin sister, Hanna. Ferguson’s wife was a standout athlete — named 2021 Mountain West Player of the Year and earned All-Mountain West Team honors thrice before transferring to the University of Miami.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Cowboys selected Ferguson as 129th pick in the 2022 NFL draft. In his rookie season, he recorded 19 receptions for 174 yards and two TDs across 16 games. His role expanded significantly in 2023, totaling 71 receptions, 761 receiving yards and five TDs. In Dallas’ wild-card round loss to the Packers, the star TE posted a career performance with ten receptions for 93 yards and three TDs.

The public appearance at UFC 314 draws attention during the offseason as Jake Ferguson prepares for his upcoming season and Cavinder continues her final collegiate pursuits at Miami.

Ad

Haley Cavinder celebrates one year with Jake Ferguson in s photo recap

In September, Haley Cavinder marked a relationship milestone with Jake Ferguson by posting a photo series on Instagram captioned, “a year w Ferg.” The post featured moments from the past year, including a postgame NFL field shot, a car selfie, a smiling couple photo, and a close-up of them together.

Ad
Ad

Ferguson completed last season with 59 receptions for 494 yards and three TDs in 14 games. He missed three games due to injury and will look to return to full health ahead of the 2025 season.

Earlier in 2024, Cavinder averaged 21.5 points on 51.4% shooting and earned ACC Player of the Week at the Dec. 20-21 Maui Classic with 22.5 ppg, 12.0 rpg and 5.5 apg.

About the author
Heena singh

Heena singh

Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.

Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.

When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications