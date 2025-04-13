Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson made a public appearance at UFC 314 on Sunday alongside his wife, Haley Cavinder. He shared a snapshot from the night on his Instagram story, featuring Cavinder with her back to the camera, and captioned the post:

“UFC with the wifey.”

The couple’s outing marks one of their first public appearances since their relationship became more widely recognized.

Cowboys' Jake Ferguson steps out with "wifey" Haley Cavinder at UFC 314, Credits: Instagram

Cavinder, 24, is a college basketball player and social media personality. She was born in South Bend, Indiana, raised in Arizona, and attended Gilbert High School alongside her twin sister, Hanna. Ferguson’s wife was a standout athlete — named 2021 Mountain West Player of the Year and earned All-Mountain West Team honors thrice before transferring to the University of Miami.

The Cowboys selected Ferguson as 129th pick in the 2022 NFL draft. In his rookie season, he recorded 19 receptions for 174 yards and two TDs across 16 games. His role expanded significantly in 2023, totaling 71 receptions, 761 receiving yards and five TDs. In Dallas’ wild-card round loss to the Packers, the star TE posted a career performance with ten receptions for 93 yards and three TDs.

The public appearance at UFC 314 draws attention during the offseason as Jake Ferguson prepares for his upcoming season and Cavinder continues her final collegiate pursuits at Miami.

Haley Cavinder celebrates one year with Jake Ferguson in s photo recap

In September, Haley Cavinder marked a relationship milestone with Jake Ferguson by posting a photo series on Instagram captioned, “a year w Ferg.” The post featured moments from the past year, including a postgame NFL field shot, a car selfie, a smiling couple photo, and a close-up of them together.

Ferguson completed last season with 59 receptions for 494 yards and three TDs in 14 games. He missed three games due to injury and will look to return to full health ahead of the 2025 season.

Earlier in 2024, Cavinder averaged 21.5 points on 51.4% shooting and earned ACC Player of the Week at the Dec. 20-21 Maui Classic with 22.5 ppg, 12.0 rpg and 5.5 apg.

