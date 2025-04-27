WATCH: Miami's Hanna Cavinder reunites with twin Haley Cavinder after her engagement with fiancé Jake Ferguson

Miami’s Hanna Cavinder met up with twin sister Haley Cavinder in Texas after some time apart since Haley’s engagement to Jake Ferguson. The Cavinder twins took to TikTok on Saturday as they lip-synced over an audio that showed Hanna asking where her bedroom would be.

Haley had moved to Texas, which prompted Hanna to visit after some time apart. The Cavinder twins had just finished their last season with the Miami Hurricanes and are adjusting to life after school.

On Apr. 17, Haley shared on Instagram that she had gotten engaged to Ferguson. The duo met on social media in 2023 and have been public about their relationship on social media. In January 2024, Haley shared the reason she and Ferguson had been public about their relationship.

“Honestly, I'm very confident and comfortable with sharing my relationship because Jake was very loud about it,” Haley said. Ferguson’s openness makes her “feel very comfortable and confident sharing him as well.”

Cavinder has been expressive in her support for Ferguson and even got her family on board. Haley and her family have shown their love for Ferguson by attending Dallas Cowboys NFL games in Cowboys outfits.

Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder celebrate their engagement with beachside bash

Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson marked the beginning of a new phase of their lives together as they shared moments from their beachside party on social media. On Tuesday, Haley Cavinder posted on Instagram to share the beautiful moments of their engagement party.

One of the images posted was a carved ice sculpture shaped like a diamond ring with a heart-shaped plaque displaying the couple’s names. Other images showed bottles of drinks arranged on a table and the Cavinder sisters posing together.

“Foreva fergy,” Cavinder wrote.

Adding to the ambiance was a designed balloon arch, set with white and cream-colored balloons. Cavinder and Ferguson have seen the relationship grow from when they first made contact in June 2023 to an engagement in April 2025.

Throwback to when Cavinder explained how they first met online in a YouTube Q&A.

"He DMed me," Cavinder said. "He likes to say I DMed him, but I didn't."

Cavinder and Ferguson have never missed an opportunity to encourage each other, with the duo attending each other’s events and going on dates. With their wedding planning now in sight, this engagement bash set a high bar for the beautiful events to come.

