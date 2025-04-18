Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson makes it official with longtime girlfriend Haley Cavinder

Dallas Cowboys player Jake Ferguson is now engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Haley Cavinder. On Thursday, Haley shared the happy news on Instagram Story, posting a photo of her engagement ring while Ferguson held her hand.
The couple has been together since 2023. In September 2024, Haley shared photos of their favorite memories in an Instagram post, calling it:
“Aeyear w Ferg.”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Similarly, Ferguson showed his love for the former NCAA star and wrote:
“A year with my Shorty! Life with you is so much better. Would headbutt anyone for you.”
Before announcing the big milestone, Ferguson went to UFC 314 with Haley Cavinder. He posted a photo from the event on his Instagram Story and wrote, “UFC with the wifey.”
That was quite a major hint that a proposal was incoming!
Jake Ferguson freaked out after Haley Cavinder's April Fools' prank
On 2025 April Fools' Day, Jake Ferguson was tricked by his girlfriend, Haley Cavinder, and her twin sister, Hanna.
In the video shared on TikTok by Haley, she pretended that someone sent her flowers and acted like they were from Ferguson. This happened while the Cowboys TE was in Texas.
She kept asking him who the flowers were from, which made him confused.
"Those aren’t from me, Haley," Ferguson said.
To put him on the spot, Haley even looked for a note in the flowers to make it seem more real. To which, Ferguson, in frustration, exclaimed:
"What the f**k!" .
In the end, Haley and Hanna both revealed that he fell for the trick.
The moment Ferguson found out, he laughed. However, at the same time, the NFL TE was quite impressed by how well they fooled him.
Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.