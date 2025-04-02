  • home icon
  "What the f**k!" - Jake Ferguson loses his mind as GF Haley Cavinder pulls April Fools' prank on Cowboys TE

"What the f**k!" - Jake Ferguson loses his mind as GF Haley Cavinder pulls April Fools' prank on Cowboys TE

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Apr 02, 2025 20:04 GMT
&quot;What the F**K!&quot; - Jake Ferguson loses his mind as GF Haley Cavinder pulls April Fools prank on Cowboys TE
"What the F**K!" - Jake Ferguson loses his mind as GF Haley Cavinder pulls April Fools prank on Cowboys TE

Dallas Cowboys player Jake Ferguson was completely confused after his girlfriend, Haley Cavinder, played a funny April Fools’ prank on him. She got help from her twin sister, Hanna Cavinder, to make the joke even better. The prank left Jake struggling to figure out what was happening.

Haley pretended she had received flowers from Jake. But Jake, who was in Texas, quickly said he didn’t send them.

"I didn’t send you flowers," he told her, sounding confused.

Haley acted surprised and kept asking who else could have sent them.

Jake tried to understand the situation, insisting that he had only sent her money on Venmo and had nothing to do with the flowers. Haley checked for a note on the bouquet, making Jake even more worried.

"Those aren’t from me, Haley," he repeated.

To which, Haley said:

"It said, "Hey." It says, "Haley, to Haley." It says just, "To Haley" with, like, a heart. Like, weird as hell. It was like, "Have a great first of the month. OK, wait. Let me FaceTime you and show you. Let me show you."
Then, just as Jake was completely lost, he screamed:

"What the f**k!"

And Haley and Hanna immediately started laughing and yelled, "April Fool!"

Jake’s confusion turned into laughter when he realized he had been tricked.

The prank was shared on TikTok.

Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder have been dating for more than a year now

In September 2024, Jake and Haley celebrated their first anniversary with a sweet Instagram post.

Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder went public in March 2024. (Source: Via IG/ @HaleyCavinder)
Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder went public in March 2024. (Source: Via IG/ @HaleyCavinder)

Their relationship rumors started in December 2023 when the former NCAA basketball player posted pictures wearing Ferguson's Cowboys jersey.

The rumors became stronger when she and her twin sister, Hanna, attended a Cowboys game later that year.

By March 2024, Jake and Haley went IG official.

Since then, the couple has been open about their relationship. Throughout 2024, Haley has shown up at many Cowboys games to cheer for Jake Ferguson.

Haley played as a guard for the Miami Hurricanes. Before that, she played for Fresno State and was one of the best players there.

Haley announced her retirement from basketball on March 12.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
