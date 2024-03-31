WATCH: MVP Arena packs in as $3.1M NIL star Caitlin Clark gears up for marquee showdown against Colorado Buffaloes

The MVP Arena is abuzz as college basketball sensation Caitlin Clark leads the Iowa Hawkeyes against the Colorado Buffaloes in a highly anticipated Sweet 16 showdown. As the No. 1 seed in the Albany 2 Region, Iowa eyes a return to the Final Four.

Despite speculation about her future in the WNBA after losing to Reese’s LSU last season, Clark opted to stay for another season at Iowa. Now, with the season nearing its end, she is poised to declare for the draft.

The $3.1 million NIL-valued (per On3) star getting an offer from the BIG3 league has also generated significant buzz. Ice Cube, co-founder of BIG3, praised the athlete's potential impact, describing her as "a generational athlete who can achieve tremendous success in the BIG3." (via TMZ)

Cube's comments on "The Pat McAfee Show" showed how important Clark's signing can be. He stressed her ability to elevate ratings, attendance and sponsorship interest.

2x WNBA champion backs Caitlin Clark for the 2024 Olympics

2x WNBA champion Lisa Leslie backs Caitlin Clark for Team USA's 2024 Olympics. Clark is already climbing peaks in the sport and is projected as the top pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft.

Following uncertainties surrounding her Olympic candidacy, Leslie asserts that Clark's talent warrants a spot on the team without question. In an emphatic endorsement, Leslie expressed her conviction, stating,

" One hundred percent. One-thousand percent. I can't even let you get the question out. I don't know how you leave the country without her,” Leslie saod via Sporting News.

“Those are the parts of the politics that I hope we get past because there is no reason – when you see an American player is the most outstanding player in our country — how is she not having the opportunity to represent our country?” asked Leslie.

Clark's invitation to the Team USA training camp signifies her standing as a rising star in basketball. If Cark makes the team, she joins a select group of seasoned players, including WNBA stalwarts like Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi.

