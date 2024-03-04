WATCH: "One more year" chants echo through LSU's home court as fans want Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith to return for another season

Angel Reese and her class of LSU women's basketball have formed an irrefutable bond with the Louisiana crowd. While women's basketball was converging in Ioha to celebrate Caitlin Clark, the LSU faithful had their own superstars to worry about.

During the team's 77-56 domination of the Kentucky Wildcats, the stage was set for both Reese and Hailey Van Lith to be celebrated on Senior Day. All-time LSU great Shaquille O'Neal was also in attendance to support the two players and their families.

The LA Lakers legend was present alongside Reese's parents in walking her out during the Senior Day proceedings. Moreover, all of them were wearing identical Angel Reese T-shirts to pay homage to a legend in the making.

While the ceremonies were underway, the crowd rained down chants of "one more year" inside the PMAC. It was a beautiful moment that showed the impact the two superstars have had on the sport and the people in Louisiana, putting women's basketball firmly on the sports map.

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

As for their statuses, Reese has been firmly in doubt about her decision to enter the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Due to the clause by the NCAA to accommodate the limitations of the COVID-19 season, Angel Reese has one year of eligibility left despite being in her senior season. While she remains undecided, fans have wholeheartedly, and loudly, given their answer.

However, before next year comes into question, there's a way to go for this squad. Last year's NCAA champions ended the season with a 26-4 record, good for second in the SEC.

With the team showcasing its cohesive star power as well as sound basketball, a run to the Championship in back-to-back years isn't completely out of the question.

When do Hailey Van Lith, Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers play again?

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark (left) during last year's NCAA Championship Finals

The next stop for the LSU Tigers is the SEC Tournament matchup on Saturday. While their opponent is yet to be decided, it's safe to assume that the Tigers will walk in as the favorites.

Alongside the Iowa Hawkeyes, the team has been essential in the increased respect for women's basketball. With the Caitlin Clark hype reaching a fever pitch in Indiana, could we see a similar scenario play out for Angel Reese?

Do you think Reese should stay in college or declare for the WNBA Draft? Let's know in the comments section below.