WATCH: Roll Tide Willie's hilarious chilling scene at Alabama coach Preston Murphy's office while watching Clifford

Alabama Crimson Tide basketball assistant coach, Preston Murphy, had a hilarious skit prepared for his fans. The skit involved the program's superfan known as Roll Tide Willie.

In the skit that Preston Murphy shared on social media, he makes his way to his office. Upon reaching the door, he pauses, mentioning he hears someone inside. When he enters the room, he finds Roll Tide Willie comfortably sitting on Murphy's chair and entertaining himself watching Clifford the Big Red Dog on his computer.

After asking Willie what he is doing, Willie said, "I'm just watching cartoon" to which Murphy replied, "carry on".

The skit finally ends with both of them saying 'Roll Tide', which was done with precise comedic timing.

You can watch the entire video down below.

Willie became a well-known figure in Alabama after going viral on various social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. He is famous for his catchphrases such as "I don't give a pi** about nothing but the Tide" and "Blitz Bama Blitz".

After Nick Saban's retirement in January, Roll Tide Willie told WVUA-23 that he was sad about the announcement made by Saban. But he also went on to state that he believes in Kalen DeBoer's abilities to lead the team to glory and national championships just like how Nick Saban did.

"I cried, I didn't like it. It hurt me hard. I still don't like it because he was the greatest coach there is. My tears were real, they ain't fake"

"We're still gonna be the strongest in the nation. Alabama is great," Willie said. Nick Saban made us the greatest and we're going to stay that way."

When did Preston Murphy join Alabama?

Alabama basketball head coach, Nate Oats, announced Preston Murphy's arrival to his staff back in July last year. Before this, he was the assistant coach of the Creighton Bluejays from 2015 to 2019 and led them to two NCAA tournament appearances.

"I'm pleased to be completing our basketball staff with the addition of Preston Murphy. He was highly sought-after candidate, and we were fortunate he was most interested in joining our program," Oats said about Murphy's hiring.

Last season, the Crimson Tide basketball team made it to the Final Four of the NCAA tournament. This was the program's first-ever Final Four appearance, where they unfortunately lost to Dan Hurley's UConn. It will be interesting to see if Nate Oats can seek redemption this upcoming season.