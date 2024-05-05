WATCH: South Carolina pays tribute to Dawn Staley's iconic National Championship run with a throwback video

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley had an incredible 2023-24 season with the Gamecocks, leading the program to a perfect 39-0 finish. Staley took over the school's basketball program in 2008, and during her 16-season stint with the Gamecocks, she led them to three national championships.

Last season, Staley and her team clinched their second national title in three years following an incredible undefeated run. On Friday, South Carolina posted a video on its social media where the program paid tribute to the 54-year-old coach.

The video was a one-and-a-half-minute compilation of the Gamecocks' 2023-24 season. It also showcased a small snippet of the team celebrating its national championship victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

After clinching the SEC Tournament title by defeating the LSU Tigers 79-72, Staley and the Gamecocks cruised through the NCAA Tournament to face the Hawkeyes in the finals. Their toughest NCAA Tournament matchup was against the Indiana Hoosiers in the Sweet 16, which they eventually won 79-75.

In the NCAA Tournament final, the Gamecocks once again showcased their incredible offensive and defensive game as they beat the Caitlin Clark-led Hawkeyes 87-75. Kamilla Cardoso, picked No. 3 by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA draft, put up a double-double for USC, with 15 points, 17 rebounds and two assists.

Former South Carolina star Aliyah Boston wishes Dawn Staley on her birthday

Aliyah Boston was a part of Staley's roster from 2019 to 2023 and was selected as the first overall pick by the Indiana Fever in the 2023 WNBA draft. On Saturday, she took to social media to celebrate Dawn Staley's birthday with a heartfelt post for her former coach.

"The best to ever do it so blessed to have you in my life!! Happy Birthday Coach and have the best day. Love you @dawnstaley," Boston wrote.

After a successful 2023-24 season, the next goal for Dawn Staley and South Carolina will be to go on another miracle run to defend their national title. Can the Gamecocks fulfill their hopes of being back-to-back national champions?