WATCH: Stanford star Cameron Brink shows off moves with Arielle Chambers after winning DPOY

Stanford's Cameron Brink was seen showing off her dance moves before she, Arielle Chambers and Autmn Johnson messed up the choreography and broke into laughter.

The Stanford star recently won the 2024 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award and received congratulatory comments for her impressive feat. Fellow hooper Caitlin Clark also showed her solidarity for Cameron Brink.

Image Credit: Cameron Brink's Instagram Post

Brink's boyfriend, Ben Felter, was also proud of her achievement, as he shared her accomplishment with the world by uploading an Instagram story.

Image Credit: Ben Felta's Instagram Story

Dawn Staley tried to recruit Cameron Brink in a hilarious manner

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley was recently seen with the Stanford Cardinal star. Their encounter went viral, as the former Olympic medalist tried to recruit Brink hilariously.

The two met each other, and Dawn hugged the forward and joked that the hooper would soon become a part of the Gamecocks squad. It was all a joke because Brink has already declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft.

“I’m here to make an announcement. Cameron Brink will take her name out of the WNBA draft and come to South Carolina,” Staley joked in a video initially shared on Tik Tok.

Brink playfully tried to keep a hand on Staley's mouth but went on with the joke and they posed for some photographs together.

The Stanford Cardinal lost in the Sweet 16 against North Carolina State. Brink was forced to leave the game with 8:10 remaining because of fouls.

Though she was disheartened that she could not advance to the Elite Eight, Brink showed gratitude that she was able to play her final college game in front of her family members.

"It's amazing. If I have to lose anywhere, in front of family and friends is the way I'd want to do it. Playing in front of them my last college game ever really meant a lot to me."

Do you think Brink would have been an asset for Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks?