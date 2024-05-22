WATCH: Texas coach Sydney Carter shares recap of her dazzling red outfit via latest IG video

Sydney Carter, the Director of Player Development of the Texas Longhorns women's basketball team, is famous for dressing herself in some of the best outfits for gamedays. The former WNBA player knows how to effectively style clothes that make her appear more confident in her skin.

And the ensemble she provided a recap of was yet another instance where Coach Carter turned heads: her dazzling cherry red jumpsuit.

The recap has Sydney Carter looking as stylish as ever while wearing her shimmering red jumpsuit on the court. And in her caption, Carter credited Caelen Carr for compiling the clips of Carter in the outfit that were seen in the video.

Apart from being a successful former college basketball player at Texas A&M and playing in the WNBA, she entered the world of coaching in 2020 when she became part of the coaching staff for the Aggies. There, she was the video coordinator under head coach Gary Blair.

Sydney quickly went viral because of her fashionable outfits after she became a part of the Texas Longhorns women’s basketball team. She has collaborated with brands like Amazon, WYN Beauty, etc.

Along with being closely related to beauty, fashion, and wellness, Sydney Carter openly talks about issues that are faced by women in sports.

Sydney Carter addressed perceived racial inequality in media representation of women basketball players

Carter made an appearance on the “Way Up With Angela Yee” podcast. There she discussed various topics like her interest in fashion, her long-term goal of venturing into different types of business, and the criticism she receives for dressing a certain way.

She also opened up about the alleged racial difference between white and black female athletes. Carter said that there is a vast difference between how players like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are portrayed in the media. (Starts at 9:58)

"I think when you see it, you see a lot of the times when they want to cover black athletes," Carter said. "They're always looking for the negative side of the story. I'm not saying that they don't with anybody else, but that's what you see most of the time.

"You see the black athletes in drama and so every time I'm looking at that, I'm like, 'What about when Angel had a line of people out at camp waiting to meet her?' Those are the positive stories that you don't see too much effort put into.

"I feel like that's what they need to start covering more when it comes to women's basketball, with everybody not just certain athletes."

Sydney Carter hoped for fans to be more supportive when it comes to women’s basketball as it has recently gained traction and is getting noticed by a large number of people.