WATCH: UConn star Paige Bueckers follows the "when my crush said" trend to reveal "embarrassing" videos before gameday

UConn Huskies women's basketball star Paige Bueckers shared a TikTok video where she participated in the "when my crush said" trend. The trend includes stories, videos, or pictures from when people did specific activities that their crush mentioned they liked. It often comes across as funny and "embarrassing."

In Paige Bueckers' video, she said that her crush once mentioned that she "get money" or work hard in her game. The video then proceeded to show her flexing piles and bundles of cash. The caption of the video was:

"I remember when my crush said 'get money in your game tomorrow.'"

The caption of the post was:

"One posted the night before and one posted on gameday…🥲🥲 #wow #yikes #smh #embarrassing"

Bueckers has rarely, if not ever, talked about her personal and romantic relationships on social media. This was the first time that the 22-year-old mentioned about her crush, who is an unknown person.

Paige Bueckers' hit Gatorade campaign photoshoot gained a lot of attention on the internet

The UConn star is one of the celebrity athletes who are now part of the Gatorade "It" campaign, where celebrities who have the power to set themselves apart from others were featured. Paige is one such college hooper who has shown the "it" factor. She is considered to be one of the most versatile players who can get selected as a top-five pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.

The campaign shoot saw her looking at the camera, with sprays of purple-colored sweat and a towel wrapped around her neck. The Instagram image instantly went viral and received love from her former teammates and fans.

The star player also raised eyebrows because the color of the sweat is the same as Golden State Valkyrie, WNBA's newest expansion team. Some fans wondered if Bueckers would get selected by the Valkyries in next year's draft class.

Do you think Paige Bueckers will get chosen by Golden State? Let us know your thoughts in the discussion box.

