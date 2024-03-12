WATCH: UNC guard RJ Davis' heartwarming reaction after winning the ACC Player of the Year

RJ Davis, the senior guard from North Carolina Tar Heels, was ecstatic after being named the Atlantic Coast Conference Men's Player of the Year recently.

Meanwhile, Hubert Davis, the coach of the Tar Heels, has been awarded the ACC Coach of the Year title. A 75-member panel that included all 15 head coaches of the league and 60 members of the media chose the winners.

Hubert Davis announced the news with a heartfelt ode to his beloved player, and RJ Davis's reaction was priceless.

Hubert said:

"If you see me walking back and forth, a lot of the time, I'm looking up in the rafters. I look at the banners. I look up the retired jerseys and all those things."

He then came up with the reference to legendary Walter Davis, a veteran player and Olympic gold medalist who played at UNC Tar Heels between 1973 and 1977.

"Every time I look up jerseys, I look at Davis on them. He's 24 up there because he was all-American. He played sixteen years in the NBA, so it's nice to look up in the rafters and be able to see Davis up there."

"As of four o'clock, there will be another Davis up in the rafter ACC player of the year."

Hubert yelled in happiness, as RJ Davis was humble and ecstatic about his achievement. He clapped along with his teammates who cheered on him. He then gave a hearty embrace to his coach and felt elated when asked to share a few words. He kept it simple, as he said:

"I went through a lot physically and mentally, so I appreciate this one."

The season of redemption for RJ Davis

ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis received 68 out of 75 votes, making him the clear favorite among the voting panel.

This season, Davis is averaging a league-high 21.1 points, in addition to 3.6 assists, which ranks 11th in the league. The New York native is also a finalist for the coveted John R. Wooden Award, presented to the iconic player of the season.

Along with that, he is also selected as the finalist for the Jerry West Award, honoring the top shooter in the country. Davis has scored 20 points or more in 19 games, which is the highest in UNC history.

