WATCH: USC guard JuJu Watkins has a wholesome locker room celebration following Trojans' Pac-12 championship win

In the 2023-2024 season, JuJu Watkins' USC Lady Trojans have achieved a remarkable feat by securing their first Pac-12 tournament title in a decade, marking the final victory for the Conference of Champions.

During the intense Pac-12 tournament final held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, the Stanford team made it their mission to defend Watkins. She went 2-for-15 from the field and committed six turnovers as her team won 74-61.

The USC team, under the guidance of Coach Lindsay Gottlieb, demonstrated its remarkable unity and strength during the game as they clinched the Pac-12 title with a chance of catapulting the No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

The post-game celebration was a pretty flashy affair in the locker room, and JuJu Watkins seemed to enjoy the most.

"THE VIBES ARE THROUGH THE ROOF," the team's X account posted.

The championship title was dominantly captured by USC, as McKenzie Forbes, who scored an outstanding 26 points, guided the team to a 74-61 triumph over Stanford.

This victory not only marked their first Pac-12 tournament title since 2014 but also their second overall against the No. 1 seed, Stanford.

The resurgence of USC with Juju Watkins

The turnaround at USC came about sooner than anticipated. JuJu Watkins acknowledged this herself. In the conference preseason poll, they were picked to finish sixth, and Watkins was not even included in the preseason all-conference roster.

USC v Stanford

Nonetheless, the USC squad upset top-10 Ohio State in Las Vegas to kick off their 2023–24 campaign with a strong performance. They are now making their way to the Big Dance for the second season in a row.

Throughout the process, the team hoped to create more history. Leading the way was the outstanding freshman, who helped USC climb to No. 5 in the country and tie for second place in the Pac-12. In the conference tournament, they prevailed over Stanford, Arizona, and UCLA.

With this win, USC will probably guarantee itself a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament, something they have not done since 1986. The program's success is evocative of the Trojans' heyday in the 1980s and 1990s, demonstrating that the Trojans have returned and been rejuvenated behind the Women of Troy of this generation.

