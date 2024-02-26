WATCH: USC superstar JuJu Watkins gets lost in the crowd as fans flock to Trojans guard for autographs

Despite USC's 68-74 defeat at the hands of No. 18 Utah at the Galen Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, JuJu Watkins set a milestone. She secured 30 points and now has a total of 705 points, which is a new freshman record in a single season.

Despite her struggles shooting from the field, going 3-of-13 in the first half and missing all three of her 3-point attempts, Watkins managed to accumulate 10 points by the end of the second quarter.

The 18-year-old also broke the 39-year-old record of the veteran Trojan Cheryl Miller with her 30-point game against Colorado on Friday, which garnered the attention of basketball big shots such as Lebron James and A'ja Wilson.

After the Utah game, Watkins, along with her teammate McKenzie Forbes, was surrounded by a huge set of fans who wanted the two players' autographs. Fans apparently waited for more than an hour to meet their beloved stars outside the Galen Center.

"JuJu Watkins and McKenzie Forbes mobbed for autographs outside the Galen Center an hour-plus after USC’s game against Utah Sunday afternoon," Luca Evans wrote on X.

Forbes scored 10 points while Kaitlyn Davis added 13 points and eight rebounds. These three were the only players who delivered double-digit scores on Sunday.

Back-to-back records for JuJu Watkins

With her immaculate performance, Watkins now has several records on her resume. After surpassing Cheryl Miller's record, Watkins broke Paula Mcghee's record as well.

The contest saw Watkins on the verge of breaking the program record, as she entered Sunday's game needing just nine points. Watkins broke the record previously held by McGee by scoring 30 points in the game, bringing her season total to 705.

Just six games into college basketball, Watkins surpassed WNBA Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie for the most 30-point games by a USC freshman in program history, as she secured 30 points in four straight games.

Watkins also recorded a 51-pointer against Stanford this season. which broke the high school record of 1989.

