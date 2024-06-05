"We were brave": Duke star Kyle Filipowski and fiancee Caitlin Hutchison fight for "emotional support" as they enjoy the view at Skydeck Chicago

Kyle Filipowski, along with other 2024 NBA draft prospects, visited the Skydeck Chicago and clicked pictures on the ledge with the city view as the background. Some other players included Tyler Kolek, Johnny Furphy, Caleb Love, Alex Karaban, Branden Carlson and Cormac Ryan.

The Instagram handle of Skydeck posted a video with the stars nervously trying to stand on the ledge.

"Players in the @NBA draft vs #TheLedge. From one tall guy to another, good luck in the draft!," the caption read:

Here's the video:

On Tuesday, Kyle Filipowski's fiancee, Caitlin Hutchison, reposted the video to her Instagram story and added:

"We were brave. The hand gripping the wall for emotional support"

Caitlin Hutchison's story (Credit: Instagram/Caitlin Hutchison)

Filipowski and Caitlin got engaged in January this year after two years of dating. The couple first made things official in May 2022 when the forward posted a picture of the two attending his high school prom.

Kyle Filipowski shares his goal for the NBA rookie season

Filipowski spent two years with the Duke Blue Devils and averaged 15.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He shot 47.3% from the floor and 31.4% from the 3-point range.

With his wide shooting range and skills in the post, Filipowski would be a great addition to any NBA team. ESPN predicts him to be a No. 22 pick, while CBS Sports puts him at No. 30.

In a recent interview with "For The Win," Kyle Filipowski detailed his goals for his first season in the NBA.

"Definitely going right into this year is Rookie of the Year," he said. "I don’t think that’s out of my reach at all. If I should play the way I’m capable of, there is no question I should be in that conversation."

"But ultimately, wherever I go, I just want to help that team win. Winning is the most important thing for me and I know that with what comes with that is those individual accolades and just being able to do that and work for those types of goals is very important to me."

Per reports, the Phoenix Sun and the OKC Thunder are said to be considering adding Filipowski to their roster. The 2024 NBA draft will be on June 26 and 27 in New York. It will be broadcast on ESPN (both days) and ABC (first round).

