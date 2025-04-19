North Carolina guard RJ Davis reflected on the Tar Heels' gut-wrenching loss to Bill Self's Kansas Jayhawks in the 2022 NCAA Championship game. On the latest episode of the "Run Your Race" podcast published on Friday, co-host Theo Pinson asked Davis, who was a guest on the show, what prompted the Tar Heels' collapse in that contest.

Ad

In that game, UNC looked to be in complete control after the first half as they entered the break with a commanding 40-25 lead over Kansas. But things went south in the second half.

Ad

Trending

Davis explained what took the game away from them.

“I think we relaxed,” Davis said (Timestamp 8:26). “We took our foot off the gas. We weren’t getting back on defense. They was getting a lot of transition buckets and we just didn’t force our will on them. That allowed them to make a run.”

The 23-year-old admitted that the possibility of winning the NCAA title got into the heads of the Tar Heels players during the halftime interval when they held a 15-point lead against the Jayhawks.

Ad

"We in the locker room. I’m like, ‘Brah, do not jinx this.’ But they was like, ‘Yo, we might win a national championship.’ Next thing you know, we come out there and lay an egg, second half bro. I was hurt. Looked up, tears just started falling."

Kansas completed a stunning comeback in the second half, outscoring North Carolina 47-29 during that period to record a 72-69 win and hand coach Bill Self his second national championship.

Ad

It was heartbreak, though, for the Tar Heels, who fell short in their bid to win their seventh NCAA title. Davis admitted that he needed a few weeks to recover from the tough loss.

How RJ Davis fared in the 2022 NCAA title game vs. Kansas

RJ Davis led North Carolina in scoring in the loss to Kansas, dropping 15 points on 5-for-17 shooting. He struggled with his outside shot, though, missing all five of his 3-point attempts in the title game. Davis, who played the entire 40 minutes, knocked down all five of his attempts from the charity stripe.

Ad

RJ Davis (#4) of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts after being defeated by the Kansas Jayhawks 72-69 during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship at Caesars Superdome on April 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Getty

RJ Davis was one of three North Carolina players to record a double-double in that game against Kansas. He grabbed 12 rebounds, six of which came on the offensive glass. He also had two assists and three turnovers.

Armando Bacot had a monster game for North Carolina, amassing 15 points and 15 rebounds. He shot 3-for-13 from the field and 9-for-13 from the free-throw line. Brady Manek also contributed for the Tar Heels, racking up 13 points and 13 boards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here