"We cried more when he told us he was leaving than when Clingan left": Dan Hurley gets real on ex-UConn guard's impact in locker room

Dan Hurley made history last year when he led the UConn Huskies to their second consecutive NCAA title. The UConn coach talked about the importance of former guard Apostolos Roumoglou in that championship run during Tuesday's press conference ahead of the Huskies' showdown against the 20th-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles.

Hurley had earlier spoken about helping his players focus on the closing stages of UConn's season and not worry about their future moves. A reporter commented that the guys who have come and gone from his program have done a good job handling their departures. Hurley echoed that sentiment, comparing Roumoglou and Donovan Clingan's recent exits with his answer.

"They have. I think in some years, it’s been better than others. But I just look at last year’s team, you know how much we miss Apostolos in the locker room," Hurley said (Timestamp 4:07). "I think we cried more when he told us he was leaving than when Clingan left."

"He was just an amazing guy and that’s why we had such a strong connection with the team. Because for the most part, up and down the roster the last two years, we’ve just had total soldiers."

Apostolos Roumoglou left Dan Hurley's UConn after the 2023-24 season and transferred to the Richmond Spiders. Donovan Clingan, on the other hand, applied for the 2024 NBA Draft after UConn's title win. The Portland Trail Blazers selected him with the seventh overall pick.

Recapping Apostolos Roumoglou's career at UConn under Dan Hurley

Apostolos Roumoglou saw limited playing time under Dan Hurley during his freshman season at UConn, averaging 1.5 minutes through 20 games. He recorded a total of six points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in the 2022-23 season, which ended with the Huskies winning their fifth national championship.

UConn Huskies guard Apostolos Roumoglou (#33) holds the NCAA Championship trophy as he and his teammates leave the State Capitol to start their victory parade. Photo: Imagn

Roumoglou remained a benchwarmer for Dan Hurley in the 2023-24 season, averaging 2.1 minutes through 24 games. Roumoglou's numbers slightly improved, though, racking up 23 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals in his sophomore season, which ended with UConn winning its sixth NCAA title.

Seeking more opportunities and playing time, Roumoglou decided to transfer to Richmond ahead of the 2024-25 NCAA season. The junior forward has gotten that with the Spiders, averaging 26.5 minutes through 25 games. Roumoglou, who has made 11 starts, is averaging 5.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game this season.

