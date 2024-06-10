“We gotta win it this year”: Deion Sanders’ daughter Shelomi Sanders rallies for Jayson Tatum’s Celtics to win the 2024 NBA Finals over Dallas

Deion Sanders' daughter Shelomi Sanders shared her favorite to win the NBA championship this year. The Boston Celtics are battling it out with the Dallas Mavericks to be crowned as the kings of the court for this season.

In a recent Instagram story, Shelomi Sanders posted a story of Jayson Tatum's team securing a victory in Game 2 of the NBA finals. The Celtics now have a 2-0 advantage over the Mavericks with a 105-98 final score. Shelomi accompanied the post with a caption expressing her support for the Boston Celtics to emerge as the NBA Champions.

"WE GOTTA WIN IT THIS YEAR," Shelomi Sanders wrote.

Credits: Shelomi Sanders' Instagram story

In game 2 of this season's NBA finals, Jrue Holiday came in clutch for the Celtics, tallying a total of 26 points along with 11 rebounds and three assists to help his team secure the victory. Jaylen Brown scored 21 points along with 4 rebounds and seven assists, while Jayson Tatum put up 18 points along with nine rebounds and 12 assists.

In the dying moments of the game, the Dallas Mavericks almost caught up to bring the score to tie bringing the deficit down to five points. Derrick Jones Jr. was the creator of a fast-break play, where Kyrie Irving found P.J. Washington at the rim.

However, Celtics' Derrick White came in with the block on the rim, denying Washington the chance to trim the deficit to three points with just 50 seconds left on the clock. Game 3 of this year's NBA finals will now take place on Wednesday, June 12.

Pilar Sanders hypes up daughter Shelomi Sanders' offseason workout

After playing for a season with the Colorado Buffaloes, Shelomi announced that she had committed to Alabama A&M this offseason. As the 20-year-old gears up for her debut in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, Pilar Sanders came forward to extend her support during her daughter's intense offseason workouts.

Pilar Sanders shared an Instagram post of her daughter's offseason workout with Alabama A&M. The video incorporated snippets of Shelomi working on her ball handling and shooting skills. Pilar accompanied the video with some words of encouragement for her daughter.

"Yeaaaassssss! Keep backing them down baby! Go @shelomisanders #proudmom #shelomisanders", Pilar wrote in the caption.

After playing for just 11 minutes in five games last season for the Buffs, Shelomi will be looking forward to kick-starting her collegiate career with Alabama A&M.

