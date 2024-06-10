When Shelomi Sanders, the last-born daughter to Colorado coach Deion Sanders entered the transfer portal from the Lady Buffs in April, it came as a shock to college football fans. She had become a staple of the Sanders clan's takeover of Boulder ever since they moved in December 2022 from Jackson State.

She committed to Alabama A&M later that month and seems to be thriving there. She posted snaps of herself from training at her new program on Instagram on Saturday.

Trending

College hoops fans on Instagram in the comments had mixed reactions to Coach Prime's daughter's move on her Instagram post.

Comments on Sander's IG post

Comments on Sander's IG post

Comments on Sander's IG post

Deion Sanders disapproves of Shelomi Sanders transferring

Shelomi Sanders barely played last season as a Colorado Buffaloes player, totaling only 11 minutes amid an injury-plagued start to the season and was used off the bench.

She said she was uncomfortable with her father attending her practices because of the level of attention that he garnered. She acknowledged during an in-house interview that she preferred Coach Prime to simply attend her games and maintain a low-key presence.

“I told him to just come to the games and sit with the other parents,” Shelomi said. “I don’t want him coming to practice. I don’t want to say I don’t like the spotlight, but I just want to be, like, in a sense, normal.”

During an interview on "DVNR" in April, Deion Sanders had a scathing response to his daughter entering the transfer portal from Colorado without first finding a suitable program.

"(It) was stupid," Sanders said. "You don't enter the portal. You get a team before you enter the portal. You kinda get a team before you enter the portal. You know, that's what I would advise a child. And I know, 'Wel, it's illegal ...' C'mon, man."

Coach Prime also expressed his disappointment at his daughter entering the transfer portal without his approval and leaving her family behind.

The coach alongside his two football-playing sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders and Shelomi all moved as a unit transferring from Jackson State to Colorado when he got the job.

"You've got to understand I'm a real father," Sanders said. "Where I come from, historically, kids follow their parents. The parents don't follow the kids. That doesn't work in my book. That doesn't work where I am from. I am the leader of the family. So, I've been dictating where my kids go. They're not dictating where I go."

Shelomi Sanders has gotten the support of her mother Pilar Sanders throughout her move from Boulder to Alabama, but it might take Deion Sanders time to come around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback