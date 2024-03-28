Dan Hurley believes the UConn Huskies have found the secret recipe to succeed in March Madness. The Huskies won the NCAA Tournament last season and are currently favored to repeat.

Entering UConn's Sweet 16 matchup, Hurley believes the program has the right formula for success.

“A lot of it’s been trial and error... It’s been a great team,” Hurley said. “It’s just been a fun team. I think we’ve got we finally have kind of figured out the formula.”

Hurley also claims that he believes he's found the 'secret sauce' to succeed.

Who are Dan Hurley and UConn playing in the Sweet 16?

The UConn Huskies are set to return to the court on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET in the Sweet 16 against San Diego State.

The game serves as a rematch of last year's national championship, which UConn won. The Huskies are the betting favorites for this matchup, favored by 11.5 points. However, with it being a single elimination game, Hurley knows anything can happen.

"When I talk about bulletproof, we're vulnerable," Hurley said, via ESPN. "This is not a best-of-five or best-of-seven. You have one off night, you know, where everything falls apart -- you could be the best team in the country and not win the tournament."

"You can't deny when you watch this team play that it's a fun team to watch because the ball moves, and we share it, and we play for each other. You can see the culture," he added.

"You can see the energy. You can see the commitment to defense. You can see the personalities up and down the organization."

The Huskies will have a small advantage on Thursday as the game is played in Boston, so UConn will likely have more fans in attendance. Getting the crowd involved is key for the Huskies, as they want to get off to a hot start and get the momentum on their side early.

If UConn defeats San Diego State on Thursday, the Huskies will play the winner of Illinois vs. Iowa State in the Elite Eight.

Before the Sweet 16 tips off, UConn is currently +210 to win the entire tournament, which is the best odds out of any team. At +210, oddsmakers are implying the Huskies have a 32.3% chance of winning March Madness.

Poll : Do you think UConn will repeat as champs? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion