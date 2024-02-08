“We are like a step child. We never gonna be them” - NBA legend Charles Barkley sparks debate by claiming that Auburn will never be as good as Alabama

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley caused a stir when he spoke about the Auburn University and University of Alabama rivalry. He said this in an ESPN2 broadcast during a basketball game between the two universities.

An Auburn alum, Barkley praised Alabama and compared Auburn with Alabama:

"I know I’m going to get in trouble for saying it – we’re like the stepchild. We’re never going to be Alabama, but we want to beat them every time we play them."

While resonating with some, this unfiltered assessment has also stirred mixed reactions among Auburn supporters.

Barkley further compared Auburn to other collegiate programs, emphasizing his belief in the school's underdog status.

"We’re kind of like Oklahoma State, UCLA, Kansas State. There’s nothing wrong with it. Auburn’s a great school."

Despite its rich history and athletic achievements, Auburn is in the shadow of Alabama's unparalleled success, particularly in football.

Super Bowl disbelief and NFL predictions

Charles Barkley expressed disbelief at the exorbitant ticket prices for Super Bowl LVIII. His incredulity highlights the escalating commercialization of professional sports and its impact on fan accessibility.

"I don’t give a damn how much money you got," Baekley exclaimed, "If you pay $44,000 to go to the Super Bowl, you are a damn fool and an idiot."

Barkley remained undaunted in his NFL predictions. He boldly proclaimed his support for the San Francisco 49ers over the reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I have bet against Patrick Mahomes two games in a row," Barkley said, "but let me tell you something, I am undaunted, I’m going with the San Francisco 49ers.”

Charles Barkley's brief football foray

Barkley's prediction of the outcome of the Auburn vs. Alabama basketball game was spot on. Auburn emerged victorious with a 99-81 win.

Barkley's insight into the game's dynamics proved astute. He anticipated a standout performance from Tigers big man Johni Broome against Alabama's thin front line. Barkley quipped,

"Alabama’s got all these little skinny dudes out there," likening the matchup to what his TNT broadcast partner Shaquille O’Neal often terms 'barbecue chicken.'

Broome indeed delivered with an impressive 24-point, 7-rebound, 5-block performance.

After his retirement, Barkley stepped into the role of a TV commentator. His stint on TNT and CBS platforms started after his NBA journey from 1984-2000.

His professional basketball career had him playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, the Phoenix Suns and the Houston Rockets. A famed player, Barkley was honored with an MVP award as well as selected as an all-star a total of 11 times.