Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers: Predictions and betting tips | January 25, 2024

The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Indiana Pacers on Thursday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. The tipoff is at 7:00 p.m. ET. This will be their third head-to-head matchup, splitting the two before as part of the NBA's 7-game slate.

The game will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports Indiana and the NBCSP+ Network for home and away coverage. The game will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

The 76ers (29-13) are third in the East, coming off a win at home against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday thanks to Joel Embiid's franchise record in points set with 70 points, including 18 rebounds and five assists.

The Pacers (24-20) sit seventh in the East after losing their last game at home to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. Pascal Siakam recorded a double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers predictions, previews and betting tips

Spread: 76ers (-4.5) vs Pacers (+5)

Moneyline: 76ers (-196) vs Pacers (+168)

Total (O/U): 76ers (O 237) vs Pacers (U 237.5)

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers preview

The 76ers are on a six-game winning streak, having gone 7-3 over their last ten games. They have a 12-7 record on the road, having won their previous two games. The 76ers have a net rating of +8.3 (2nd), with a 120.6 offensive rating (6th) and a 112.3 defensive rating (5th).

The Pacers are on a three-game losing streak, going 4-6 in their last 10 games. They are 13-9 at home, going 3-2 in their last five. The Pacers boast an offensive rating of 121.5 (1st), including a 119.8 defensive rating (26th), culminating in a net +1.7 rating.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers starting lineups

For the 76ers, Tyrese Maxey will start at PG, Furkan Korkmaz at SG, Kelly Oubre Jr. at SF, Tobias Harris at PF and Joel Embiid at center.

For the Pacers, Andrew Nembhard will start at PG, Buddy Hield at SG, Aaron Nesmith at SF, Pascal Siakam at PF and Myles Turner at center.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers betting tips

Tyrese Maxey has averaged 25.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 28.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Joel Embiid has averaged 36.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists, with 1.2 steals and 1.9 blocks. His point prop is set at over/under 36.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers predictions

The Philadelphia 76ers are favored to win on the road, according to sportsbooks and betting lines. With Joel Embiid's MVP-caliber season and the Pacers' defensive struggles, the 76ers appear to be the clear favorites to cover the moneyline and spread.

