"We’re losing the plot" "get your bag I guess": Fans react as Amir "Aura" Khan reportedly set to interview for NBA teams

Amir "Aura" Khan had the college basketball community talking after an X post from NBA contributor, Evan Sidery, indicated that the former was set to meet with NBA franchises. On Tuesday, Sidery posted that Khan was set to interview with at least five NBA teams at the scouting combine in Chicago.

Amir Khan, a student manager of the McNeese State Cowboys, went viral on Feb. 22 after he was seen rapping to “In & Out” by Lud Foe while leading McNeese to the court with a boombox around his neck.

After the post of Khan reportedly set to interview with NBA teams was shared, fans expressed their thoughts concerning the news with mixed reactions.

“guys maybe we’re losing the plot,” a fan tweeted.

“Go get your bag I guess 😭,” another fan replied.

Other fans were quick to react as a few made jokes about the news and expressed their doubts about the news, while others called it an April Fool's prank.

“This gotta be fake news Evan,” a fan commented.

“for what? a couple viral clips of him goofing off?” another fan commented.

“april fools,” a fan commented.

Before the 2022-23 season, Amir Khan volunteered to be McNeese's student manager. His impact has been so significant that CBS Sports dubbed it the "Amir Khan Effect." Since he took over the role, the Cowboys have won an impressive 59 games over two seasons, an improvement compared to the 22 total wins the program had before his arrival.

Amir 'Aura' Khan signs NIL endorsement deals

Amir 'Aura' Khan, the student manager for McNeese State, has made history by signing multiple NIL endorsement deals. On Mar. 21, Forbes reported that Amir 'Aura' Khan had secured multiple deals with TickPick, Insomnia Cookies, and Buffalo Wild Wings, making him the first-ever college student manager to sign an NIL agreement.

Khan gained widespread attention last month, which earned him the nickname "Aura." Under his leadership, McNeese State secured the Southland Conference title and pulled off a 69-67 upset over No. 5-ranked Clemson in the March Madness tournament. Khan's popularity made him an integral part of the Cowboys’ success, attracting the interest of major brands.

Beyond his first three deals, Khan has also secured partnerships with Epic Games' Fortnite, TurboTax, Topps, PSD Underwear, AI data analyst Formula Bot, Rock' Em Socks, and GLD. According to Forbes, the combined value of these deals is in the six-figure range.

Ahead of McNeese State’s second-round matchup against No. 4-ranked Purdue on Mar. 22, Khan helped the program to secure new gear from Under Armour. The sportswear company sent sneakers and merchandise, while Khan was given a full athletic suit featuring his nickname "Aura" on the back.

Although McNeese State fell to Purdue 62-76, ending their tournament run, Khan’s journey continued to gain momentum. During the game, he even had the opportunity to meet and chat with legendary filmmaker Spike Lee.

Khan is set to prepare for his next chapter. It was recently reported that he will be joining NC State as a graduate assistant under coach Will Wade, continuing his growth in college basketball.

