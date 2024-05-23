"We're all so proud of you": LeBron James shares ‘emotional’ message from him and Savannah after son Bronny James’ Lakers Pro Day visit 

LeBron James' son Bronny James declared his name for the 2024 NBA draft. The 19-year-old recently made his way to Los Angeles for his Pro Day with the Lakers.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James both showed up for Bronny James' Pro Day visit at the facility. The 19-year-old used the opportunity to showcase his skills and talents, including landing impressive consecutive three-point shots.

LeBron James shared a post on Instagram with a few highlights of his son's Lakers Pro Day. The NBA star accompanied the post with a caption, saying that he and his wife Savannah are proud of Bronny James' journey and that it was exciting for him to watch his son take strides in his professional basketball career.

"Can't even explain how @mrs_savannahrj & I were feeling today watching our boy continue on his journey! Excited, emotional, anxiety, jittery, proud, etc etc etc!!! We're all so proud of you @bronny! #onlythestrongestsurvive #JamesGang"

In May last year, Bronny announced his commitment to play college basketball for the USC Trojans. During a practice session in June 2023, he suffered a cardiac arrest, which led to him being sidelined for five months before making his Trojans debut against Long Beach State.

Bronny James finished his freshman season averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. After the season ended, he announced his intention to declare for the 2024 NBA draft.

LeBron James opens up about Bronny James' "end goal" in life

On "Mind the Game" podcast with JJ Redick, LeBron James talked about Bronny's career goals and what he hopes for in life. He went on to talk about supporting his children through their own career and passion choices. He shared how watching Bronny at the NBA Combine in Chicago was a surreal experience.

"As a parent, to be able to be there to witness a child of yours start to live out a dream of theirs, is something that Bronny has always talked about. We've asked him plenty of times like 'what's your end goal?'. And his end goal is to be in the NBA." (7:34)

"For myself an Savannah to be there and to be at the combine in Chicago this past week with other kids that are trying to live out their dreams, it was kind of pretty remarkable.", LeBron said.

It will be interesting to see if Bronny gets the chance to play with his dad in the Lakers in the coming days.