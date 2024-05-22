“She's just like Bronny. OK" : Jason Whitlock criticizes LeBron James for comparison between son and Indiana star Caitlin Clark

Lebron James recently made a statement that has led to a burst of discussions and critiques in the sports world.

Jason Whitlock, an American sports journalist and podcaster has been particularly vocal in his criticism of LeBron’s statement when James compared his son, Bronny James, to the WNBA prodigy, Caitlin Clark. Whitlock quickly responded on Twitter by saying:

"This is amazing. LeBron just analogized his son, who averaged 5 points a game at USC, to the most transformational women's college basketball player we've ever seen, Caitlin Clark. Two-time women's player of the year. Women's all-time leading scorer. She's just like Bronny. OK."

The 57-year-old former football player Jason Whitlock began his journalism career in 1992 as a reporter for an American newspaper, The Charlotte Observer. He then worked at several prominent sports media organizations including ESPN, AOL Sports, and FOX Sports. Currently, Whitlock serves as the host of the podcast, "Fearless with Jason Whitlock" for Blaze Media.

Reacting to a clip of James speaking on the podcast, "Mind the Game," hosted by JJ Redick, Whitlock responded with a Tweet stating that Lebron should not be comparing Bronny, who plays for USC Trojans to a highly decorated player like Caitlin Clark.

Bronny recently completed his first season in college basketball averaging 4.8 points and 2.1 assists per game. Meanwhile, Clark was an exceptional player during her college basketball days and is often talked about as one of the best college players ever.

Jason Whitlock likens LeBron James, Lakers to failing marriage

Jason Whitlock has also previously taken a shot at the four-time NBA champion. In April 2024, Whitlock on his podcast, "Fearless," made a strange comparison to LeBron's relationship with the Lakers, saying:

"With the league's all-time leading scorer, the franchise has advanced to the NBA's biggest stage once in six years. This is a bad marriage. It's showing all the signs..."

"When spouses realize, 'Hey, this marriage is going sour,' what do they do? One of the parties will go, 'You know what will fix this? A baby... Let's have another baby. That will fix it. Yeah, that will rekindle the old spark that united us."

Whitlock also talked about Jeanie Buss, the owner of the Lakers, who was willing to let LeBron's son, Bronny James, join the team. Whitlock said that they were eager to keep LeBron, even willing to let his son play for them like a Make-A-Wish kid in the NBA.

Whitlock's remarks about LeBron and his son Bronny certainly attracted a lot of attention from sports fans and the media.