Patrick Mahomes and his family have been in the limelight for years.

With the Kansas City Chiefs star continuing to stay at the top of his game, there's also a significant amount of focus on his family. Though fans continue to cheer on the Mahomes' family, a few comments have also criticized them. This includes Mahomes' wife Brittany, who has created a following for herself through her social media presence and activity.

However, Jason Whitlock recently took a few shots at Brittany, commenting on her marriage with Patrick Mahomes.

"I am not saying that she is unattractive. I’m not remotely saying that. But he has stayed loyal, and again, she’s not the most polished person, but he loves her. He’s stuck with her. I like and respect that about Patrick Mahomes," Whitlock said.

Whitlock has previously compared Mahomes' to Tom Brady, revealing how the Chiefs QB isn't competing with anyone but is just a 'competitive' guy. According to Whitlock, while Mahomes will make it to the Hall of Fame as one of the best QBs to ever play, he doesn't have anyone to compete against.

"Take Brady, he was always competing with Peyton Manning. Who is Patrick Mahomes competing with? Nobody. Patrick Mahomes isn't Tom Brady, he's not Tiger Woods, he's not Michael Jordan. He's just a super-talented guy".

That said, Whitlock isn't the only retired athlete to speak about Patrick Mahomes' wife.

NY Mets legend previously called out Patrick Mahomes' wife after her SI Swimsuit photoshoot

Earlier this year, Mets legend Lenny Dykstra shared a tweet about Brittany's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot. The former athlete was seemingly unimpressed about the same, going on a rant online to call out Brittany.

"Seems like NFL is trying so hard with who associated with it gets featured to make the public overlook that player rosters are like 80% black!!! Is it so unreasonable that tonight they might show the families of Chris Jones, Deebo Samuel, Isiah Pacheco, Trent Williams, etc.?!?!".

Though Brittany often shared family updates and more on social media, she has never stopped defending Patrick Mahomes and their family. This includes calling out haters online, often addressing them via her Instagram.