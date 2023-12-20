Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany rips "rude a**" haters in NSFW rant over recent criticism 

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany has never shied away from calling out her haters.

Trolls have constantly targeted the fitness trainer, who has only gained popularity as Mahomes' career has taken off. Of course, a few people continue to make noise, often causing Brittany to address the haters publicly.

Following the recent New England Patriots vs Kansas City Chiefs game, Brittany made a short statement on Instagram.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official account (@brittanylynne)

"Recently there has been ALOT more rude ass people on here, waaaay more then normal....I'm not sure where yall came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from....please," she wrote.

A few days ago, Brittany made sure to call out referees at NFL games. While she didn't make a complete statement, Brittany did refer to the official at the game as the MVP.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official account (@brittanylynne)

While Brittany has defended herself on her own platforms, she has also come forth to speak about her family, making sure to defend them.

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany blamed haters for ruining social media experience

As mentioned, Brittany has been at the receiving end of criticism throughout Patrick Mahomes' NFL career.

Image Credit: Patrick Mahomes' wife's Instagram Story

Speaking of the attention her family gets and how haters have ruined her everyday social media experiences, Brittany wrote:

"Unfortunately, the less I share the less I have to deal with horrible people."

When asked if she is bothered by the hate people send her way, Brittany was clear in her opinion:

"It used to yes. But not anymore. I could give two s***ts about people's opinion of me that don't even know me."

She has also addressed issues fans have with brother-in-law Jackson Mahomes, bonding with the younger brother over their mutual trolls:

"Him and I being able to get close and bond for this thing like, you know, me and him talk about it everyday, like who cares what that person says. Like ignore it."