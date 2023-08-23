Brittany Mahomes blames haters for ruining social media experience - "I share less"

Brittany Mahomes has been a popular personality in the world of the NFL because of her husband, who is the starting quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes and his wife are also famous on social media, which gives way to online criticism and trolling.

The former soccer player has been on the receiving end of criticism from fans. The reason behind this is that some fans are still not over the time when she poured champagne over other fans. Apart from that, fans think that she tries to steal the thunder from her husband.

Hence, one can understand that Brittany does not score well with fans, but despite that, she no longer cares for her online haters.

The mother of two engaged in a Q&A session on Instagram. There, fans asked her numerous questions; one such question from a fan was a request.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Story

Fans want Brittany Mahomes to share details from her life. But she thinks that not posting a lot of her family's information online is the best decision for her.

"Unfortunately, the less I share the less I have to deal with horrible people."

In another story, a fan asked if she gets fazed by people who "continue to talk s**t" about her.

"It used to yes. But not anymore. I could give two s***ts about people's opinion of me that don't even know me."

She also told her fans that the best part of her new house was the safety and privacy it offered.

Netflix's "Quarterback" changed the way fans perceived Brittany Mahomes

Although fans do not gel well with Brittany, the Netflix hit documentary series changed the way people saw Mrs. Mahomes. As per the fitness enthusiast, the show did a good job at portraying her real self.

Additionally, she expressed her appreciation for a Twitter user's kind words regarding the upcoming Netflix series "Quarterback." The user, Sierra Jasso, tweeted about her excitement to see the show's in-depth look at how supportive and badass Brittany is as a mom and wife. Brittany quoted the tweet and thanked Sierra for her kind words.

