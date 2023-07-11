Brittany Mahomes overwhelmed by outpouring of love from fans for her role in Neftlix’s ‘Quarterback’

Brittany Mahomes will always be Patrick Mahomes’ number one fan. She has been by his side throughout the football journey from Whitehouse High School to Texas Tech and the Kansas City Chiefs.

No wonder she appreciated the kind words relayed to her by a Twitter user regarding the upcoming Netflix series “Quarterback.”

Sierra Jasso wrote:

“I’m most excited for @netflix Quarterback episodes to have an in depth look of how badass and supportive @BrittanyLynne is for our QB 🔥 It starts at home, and she’s clearly killin it in every way as a mom and wife.”

Brittany Mahomes quoted the tweet and responded:

“I appreciate kind people🥹🙏🏼 Thanks girl!💖”

Her romantic relationship with Patrick Mahomes led to two children: Sterling and Patrick “Bronze.” She is so proud of being a mother that it’s in her Twitter bio aside from entrepreneur and Kansas City Current co-owner.

Quarterback is an upcoming documentary series that Netflix will release on July 12. The online streaming platform announced the project last February, and it will come after sports docu-series Drive to Survive, Break Point, and Full Swing.

The show’s maiden season will feature Brittany Mahomes’ husband, Patrick, and two other quarterbacks: Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota. They wore microphones during every game of their 2022 campaign, with some of the audio used for the series.

The unprecedented access also included some scenes from the homes of the respective quarterbacks. Netflix released a four-minute sneak peek of Quarterback, featuring Cousins, Mahomes, Mariota, and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

After her husband suffered an ankle injury in the 2022 Divisional Round game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, Brittany Mahomes was seen on the video saying:

“He means he’s about to play a d*mn game. Has he lost his mind?”

Aside from NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions are co-producers. Manning owns Omaha Productions, while Patrick Mahomes owns 2PM. Manning, Ross Ketover, Pat Kelleher, and Keith Cossrow are the series’ executive producers.

Brittany Mahomes gets support after a ton of criticism

After receiving waves of criticism, getting some love is a breath of fresh air for the Mahomes matriarch. She recently drew some flak from fans after promoting animal cruelty by spending time with a dolphin during a recent vacation.

Redditors didn’t go easy on her after asking fans to chip in for the school supplies her relative, who will be a teacher, needs. They didn’t like that someone like her with a $10 million net worth would ask other people for materials she could easily purchase.

Despite the negativity she receives, Brittany Mahomes remains unfazed. She shared photos with Patrick and their family on a ski trip in Yellowstone.

