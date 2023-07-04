Brittany Mahomes does not have a great relationship with NFL fans. She has disappointed them on numerous occasions, and she continues to do so as fans on Reddit once again criticized the former professional soccer player.

As students and teachers go back to school for another academic year, they will require school supplies. Hence, the wife of the Chiefs QB decided to help out a relative, who will start her first year as a teacher, by asking her fans to chip in.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Many Reddit users found her actions distasteful, as they did not like that an influential influencer like her would ask for money from her fans. They said:

This comes as an unanticipated move from the KC Current co-owner because recently, she uploaded a post on her Twitter account where she wanted to buy supplies for teachers.

Brittany Mahomes would go through the wishlist and buy supplies for people of her choice. This is not the first time that she had helped education professionals.

Many teachers posted the link to their Amazon wishlists in the hopes of getting help from her. Additionally, the latest request seemed absurd to many fans because usually Mrs. Mahomes extends a helping hand towards underprivileged communities.

Brittany Mahomes cannot stop the wave of hatred toward her

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes

As mentioned before, the wife of Patrick Mahomes and his fans do not gel together. The mother of two always seems to get herself into some kind of trouble. Recently, she received much flak for 'snuggling' with a dolphin. Fans did not like that Brittany supported animal cruelty and actively took part in it.

Along with that, Redditors once compared her face to a 'creepy AI robot'. They also questioned why the two-time Super Bowl winner fell in love with her. That is not all. When Brittany showed off her $80,000 Cadillac Escalade, some Reddit users taunted her for "flaunting Patrick's money" and called her a "basic midwestern b*tch."

Even though she receives hate online, she tries to keep a positive outlook and focuses on sharing everything that goes on with her children and her husband.

Poll : 0 votes