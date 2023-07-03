Brittany Mahomes shows generosity to help teachers fill classrooms with essential supplies

Brittany Mahomes is an independent woman who has made remarkable progress in the world of soccer by investing in the Kansas City-based soccer team, KC Current. Through her affiliation with the team, the former soccer player organizes various charity events.

This time, the 27-year-old restarted her old custom of asking teachers to send in their Amazon wishlist. After the teachers, who are also her fans, post their wishlist items under the comment section, she picks random lists and buys them the items mentioned in the said list.

Brittany Mahomes @BrittanyLynne

And if you are able, please help all these lovely teachers out!! It’s super easy to order off their link and help fill their classrooms! 🏼 Would love to start sharing Teachers wishlist again! So please tag me with your links!!And if you are able, please help all these lovely teachers out!! It’s super easy to order off their link and help fill their classrooms! Would love to start sharing Teachers wishlist again! So please tag me with your links!!😊 And if you are able, please help all these lovely teachers out!! It’s super easy to order off their link and help fill their classrooms! 🙏🏼❤️

The list usually consists of teaching supplies, smiley face stickers, stackable plastic trays for classrooms, zipper pouches, board games, etc. As teachers are not liberally paid, Brittany tried to take some of the load off them and help them make their teaching sessions fun and exciting.

The wife of Patrick Mahomes, like him, engages in various charity activities where she tries to help people from underprivileged backgrounds. Sometimes, both husband and wife work together to bring about change in the community.

For example, when the couple flew to Hawaii, they did not go there only to enjoy a lavish vacation. Their primary focus was to organize the 15 and the Mahomies at the 2023 Aloha Golf Classic event.

Through the event, Brittany Mahomes and her star QB husband try to raise money in order to help children with their education, health, and wellness.

What did Brittany Mahomes contribute to the Aloha Gold Classic event?

The Aloha Golf Classic event includes many activities that participants can enjoy. Events like 'Hole-In-One' and 'Celebrity Weekend' aim at raising funds for different causes.

Brittany and Patrick did their best to make the 'Hole-In-one' event worth everyone's while. While the Kansas City Chiefs QB offered his signed belongings like his helmet, Chiefs' jersey, and gameball as objects that will raise funds for the event, Brittany Mahomes showed off a $36,000 Garia golf cart for the auction.

Brittany is an important figure to the foundation as she organizes and manages various events, charity functions, awareness campaigns, and fundraising events. The couple is dedicated to serving the underprivileged community and does their best to give back as much as they can.

