In Photos: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany steal the show at 2023 Aloha Golf Classic

Brittany Mahomes and her two-time Super Bowl champion husband, Patrick Mahomes, know how to make a statement. The NFL power couple stunned fans at the 2023 Aloha Golf Classic.

The Mahomes have been spending a relaxing and lavish vacation in Hawaii, their favorite holiday spot. Brittany recently participated in the Aloha Golf Classic in Hawaii with her star quarterback husband and daughter, Sterling Skye.

The Aloha Golf Classic is an annual event organized by the Patrick Mahomes' 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, which aims to support charitable causes and make a positive impact on the community.

This year's Aloha Golf Classic took place from June 23-25 on the Big Island of Hawaii. It was a three-day weekend event filled with golf and other exciting activities. The event provided a luxurious and unforgettable experience for participants.

Britanny, a former professional soccer player, shared numerous images from the event.

In the pictures, the couple posed with their adorable two-year-old daughter, who wore a powder peach dress. Brittany looked stylish and comfortable in a cut-out floral dress, which matched the tropical theme of the island. Patrick Mahomes looked his usual cool self in a green and pink matching set.

Fans love to see Brittany Mahomes participating in events like the Aloha Golf Classic and supporting charitable causes alongside Patrick Mahomes.

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have the time of their lives, while Jackson is nowhere to be seen

The entire Mahomes clan went to Hawaii with the star QB of the Kansas City Chiefs on a work trip for his charity tournament. However, Jackson Mahomes, the infamous younger brother of the NFL MVP winner, was nowhere to be found.

Jackson Mahomes found himself in grave trouble when a video of him kissing a restaurant owner went viral. A sexual battery charge was laid against him, but he was let out on bond.

Since then, the 22-year-old has kept himself away from the public eye. Once an enthusiastic participant in his and his family's lives, Jackson is now staying out of the limelight.

Once, when Brittany Mahomes was engaging in a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram, she strongly backed him up and said that the media has been too harsh on him.

"They are ignorant. He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say shit about him. So it's best to just shut up."

The family asked for privacy from fans at a difficult time.

