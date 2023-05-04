Patrick Mahomes may be known as a two-time Super Bowl champion and NFL MVP. But his younger brother Jackson has also made a name for himself over the last few years, and it hasn't always been positive.

Just this week, on Wednesday, May 3, Jackson Mahomes was arrested in Kansas City in connection with an incident that occurred in February. Weeks after his brother Patrick won the Super Bowl, Jackson Mahomes allegedly grabbed a restaurant owner in Overland Park and kissed her without her consent.

He has since been charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth misdemeanor count of battery. He was later reportedly released on a $100,000 bond, according to TMZ.

The Texas native, who grew up playing sports just like his brother and father, Patrick Sr., was a star on the basketball court. He played for years at Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. He didn't pursue a collegiate career in the sport, though.

Updates on Jackson Mahomes posted bond and left the jail around 3:00PM today. His attorney said, "The Court has prohibited the defendant and lawyers from commenting on the matter."

According to an article by Lisa Gutierrez and Mike Hendricks in The Kansas City Star, he said that he didn't love playing basketball enough to pursue it at the collegiate level.

But Jackson Mahomes has made a name for himself in the social media realm. He is known for his TikToks which he typically posts before and after the Kansas City Chiefs games. Jackson's social media presence and his actions have made headlines.

In 2021, Jackson made headlines after performing a TikTok dance on the sideline memorial for Washington's Sean Taylor at Fedex Field.

While he claimed he was told to stand there, NFL fans weren't happy with the lack of respect he showed toward the late Taylor. Confronting opposing NFL teams' fans and even pouring water onto them are also some of the actions Jackson has done throughout the last few seasons.

Watch: Lawyer says Jackson Mahomes 'did nothing wrong' with restaurant owner.

bit.ly/3ZYPkER



Video Watch: Lawyer says Jackson Mahomes 'did nothing wrong' with restaurant owner. But we saw the video | Opinion

When it comes to the recent aggravated sexual battery case, however, the Mahomes family is yet to comment on the impending litigation, but Jackson's lawyer has maintained that he did nothing wrong at the time.

What does Jackson Mahomes do for a living?

Jackson Mahomes has made a living off of social media. The 22-year-old has over one million followers on TikTok, 36,000 followers on Twitter and over 200,000 followers on Instagram.

Jackson Mahomes graduated from the University of Missouri-Kansas City in May 2022 with a bachelor's degree in marketing. He tweeted last summer that now that he was a college graduate, he would need to begin looking for a job.

Jackson Mahomes tweeted: Now that I graduated college it's time to start looking for a job ://

Besides his role as a social media influencer, he also owns his own merchandise line called "Unathletic" which he launched in 2020. But it doesn't appear that he has any other career endeaviors since his graduation last spring.

