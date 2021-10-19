Who is Jackson Mahomes? Patrick Mahomes' brother gets blasted on social media for dancing on Sean Taylor's memorial

In Week 6, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Washington Football Team by a score of 31-13. After starting the season at 2-3, victory should be a reason for all Chiefs fans to celebrate.

However, there is news circulating around Chiefs Nation that has nothing to do with the win.

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been making the rounds lately and the news hasn't all been positive. The most recent controversy involving Jackson Mahomes occurred during the Week 6 win over the Washington Football Team.

Jackson Mahomes @jacksonmahomes I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family. I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family.

Who is Jackson Mahomes?

In addition to being Patrick's younger brother, Jackson Mahomes is a social media darling. With nearly one million followers on Tik Tok, it's safe to say that although you may not know who Jackson Mahomes is, his legions of social media followers do.

So how did he become embroiled in controversy yesterday in the nation's capital?

Before yesterday's game and during halftime, the Washington Football Team retired the jersey of Sean Taylor, the late safety that was tragically murdered in the middle of the 2007 season as a member of the (then) Washington Redskins.

Along with Taylor's number 21 being retired, the team also named a road that leads to FedEx Field after him and Taylor's family was also a part of an on-field ceremony at halftime.

Taylor's number 21 logo was also on the sidelines in a designated area with ropes to indicate that it was off limits to fans, players and media members. Jackson Mahomes took it upon himself to dance on the number 21 logo of deceased Sean Taylor for all of his Tik Tok viewers.

This was done to the disgust of many across the league and from the general public as well. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time that Jackson Mahomes has been in hot water over a controversy.

NFL Memes @NFL_Memes

Patrick Mahomes' brother, Jackson Mahomes poured water on Ravens fan during altercation. Oh boy.. 😳

dailysnark.com/2021/09/19/jac…

Jackson Mahomes is no stranger to controversy

On September 9 of this year, the Chiefs lost to the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium by a score of 36-35. Jackson Mahomes was in the stands for the game and was apparently being heckled by a few Ravens fans for the Chiefs loss.

Jackson Mahomes responded to the heckling by taking the cap off of a bottle of water and pouring it on Ravens fans near him. The moment went viral and within minutes, it was available to be seen across the world.

Jackson followed this up by explaining to his social media followers that he poured water on the fans because "they were thirsty."

Even Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas attempted to de-escalate the situation by defending Jackson in a tweet that simply said "leave Jackson Mahomes alone."

If Jackson Mahomes wants to make life easier for his brother, who is having a sub-par season by his own standards, it would behoove him to remain quiet and root on the Chiefs in silence as they aim to get over .500 in their next game against

the Tennessee Titans.

