IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany Matthews and daughter Sterling enjoy relaxing day on beach

Summer in America is officially underway, and Patrick Mahomes and his family are among those enjoying it.

On Wednesday, Brittany Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's wife, posted an Instagram Story. It showed themselves, children Sterling Skye and Patrick Lavon III (aka Bronze), and Mahomes' mother Randi enjoying a coastal vacation at an undisclosed location:

Patrick Mahomes' daughter Sterling Skye enjoying summer vacation - credit: Instagram

One of the images even had a side-by-side comparison of Mahomes strolling to the sea with Sterling Ski sitting on his arm. The other images prominently featured Bronze:

Patrick Mahomes' children Sterling Skye and Patrick Lavon III aka Bronze enjoying summer vacation - credit: Instagram

What has Patrick Mahomes been up to during the offseason?

With the Chiefs recently concluding OTA's and not returning to full practice until next month, Patrick Mahomes has had plenty of time to enjoy outside the gridiron. Recently, he appeared in a new Coors Light ad in which he hangs out with a bear:

Mahomes was also a key presence at the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring presentation. The quarterback had creative input over the ring's design. Speaking to reporters on June 15, Mahomes said:

“Yeah, I’m very excited. I mean, that’s what you work for most to win the Super Bowl and get those rings, as they last a lifetime. And to see them, I know they've done a great job with them. I got to help out a little bit with the creation process. So they did a great job with them. But tonight is the last night you get to celebrate it. And then we’re moving on to the next season.

"I don't know about the top coming off, but they're pretty cool; I think they did a great job. I haven't got to see the final product, but I've seen the process of it and given some ideas and stuff like that. You get to have them forever, whatever they look like. They mean, they mean the world. So I mean, it's cool to have two of them."

When do Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs return to practice? An attendance and ticketing guide

Although Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs are still days away from reuniting in camp, their fans already know when it happens. Practice resumes on July 19 at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph and concludes on August 17, but fans can start attending only on July 23.

Entry is free unless stated otherwise. All prospective spectators can reserve up to eighteen tickets (six each for three days). Two dates (July 24 and August 9) will be exclusive to season ticket holders.

Parking costs $5, except for during season ticket holder days when it is free.

